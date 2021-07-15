Woman Bags Her Dream Job, Thanks Everyone for Their Support: “My Time Is Now”

A local woman is causing a stir on social media after securing the impressive job of her dreams

The stunner headed online to share the good news with her many work contacts

Naturally, Mzansi couldn't help wishing her well and headed to the comments section to share in the excitement

A local woman has headed online to celebrate her latest achievement. The hard-working young sales executive just bagged the job of her dreams and couldn't help sharing the good news with her social media family.

Heading to her LinkedIn account, Elizabeth Mokwena shared the news with excitement.

"To say I am happy it's actually an understatement...To my LinkedIn family thank you so much for the support...My time is now," she captioned the heartfelt post.

Social media users were definitely happy for the young woman. While many were anxious about securing their own dream jobs, they still wished the young woman well and felt encouraged by her success.

Check out some of the comments below:

Kungomsa Zanobuhle M said:

"So happy for you. Wishing you all the best in your new role."

Tendi Mukhodobwane said:

"God is amazing at all times..well wishes! I can't wait to get to a new environment "nka screamaa gore."

Yanga Gqwetha said:

"Wow, this is good news indeed, congratulations and wish you all the best."

Andiswa Moni said:

"Congratulations, patiently waiting for my turn."

Inkosinokwazi Ngxongo said:

"Congratulations! to God be the glory."

Lazarus Khoza said:

"Congratulations dear hope you kick ass we should help each other. I'm doing sales as well."

