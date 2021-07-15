The Binnelanders teasers for August 2021 are finally here, and the drama that awaits you is out of this world! Binnelanders storyline takes a new trajectory, and the unforeseen turn of events will leave you trying to catch your breath. Watch Binnelanders cast members get into the messiest situations. The thrill in these Binnelanders episodes will leave you wishing for more.

The Binnelanders storyline gives the ins and outs of a hospital and how much drama happens behind closed doors and drawn curtains. As Binnelanders cast members navigate life, they encounter setbacks that compromise their judgement. Binnelanders teasers for August 2021 provide snippets of Gaby's situation and how much is at stake.

Binnelanders teasers for August 2021

The recent Binnelanders episodes reflected Conrad's dilemma and the difficult decision he had to make about his job. How will it impact his concentration? What does he stand to lose?

Episode 41/3844 - Monday, 2nd of August 2021

A patient's symptoms worry Hugo and Julia, and when Ookie hears details about Louis' invite, he fears he might be missing out. Koos insists on seeing the best lawyer in Pretoria, and Tertius receives shocking news from Bloemfontein. Meanwhile, Mike worries about what Elise could be up to, so he comes up with a plan to counter her.

Episode 42/3845 - Tuesday, 3rd of August 2021

Annelize attempts to bypass a hot topic, and Louis tries to influence Wimpie. Uys' discovery makes a doctor anxious, and Mike raises eyebrows about what Elise is up to after their meeting. Tertius announces his stand to help Koos, and after going through a newspaper article, Havoc initiates his plan. Meanwhile, Rian needs to be investigated further.

Episode 43/3846 - Wednesday, 4th of August 2021

Tertius realizes the need to have a serious discussion with Koos, and Mike's allegations are probably not unfounded. Wimpie is not impressed by where the spotlight falls, and Naomi realizes that she is not the only one in love with Louis. Elsewhere, a confession does not lead to the happiest of awakenings.

Episode 44/3847 - Thursday, 5th of August 2021

Elise has the key to success in her hands, and Lydia is a force to be reckoned with. Mike finally makes a difficult decision about the neurostimulator, and Okkie realizes why Wimpie is arrogant and irritable. Rian opens up to Tertius about a sensitive matter, and the unpredictability of life becomes a bone of contention.

Episode 45/3848 - Friday, 6th of August 2021

Annetjie discovers she has to face the consequences of her actions, and Rian's honesty might have dire consequences in the future. Mike is ready to go to war, and Julia's words rub a patient off the wrong way. The whole Tonik is caught off guard, and Gaby does not take Koos' setback too well.

Episode 46/3849 - Monday, 9th of August 2021

Conrad has one burning question to ask, and Naomi sees something that makes her a little unhappy. Uys shares the big news, and Louis and Okkie realize the need to talk to Wimpie about his behaviour the previous day.

Lydia sends Tertius a message that upsets him, and Koos is unimpressed by the information that he receives. Meanwhile, Delia prepares to strike an enemy when least expected.

Episode 47/3850 - Tuesday, 10th of August 2021

Rian opens to Tertius about the bad news, and Wimpie insists on taking over again. Someone asks Delia a question that angers her, Tracy opens up to Conrad about her conditions, and Koos approaches Gaby for help. Elsewhere, Chanel is surprised by Okkie's bit of information.

Episode 48/3851 - Wednesday, 11th of August

Gaby encounters another disappointment that nearly turns into a misunderstanding, and good news could potentially transition into dire consequences. Conrad's news does not sit well with a visitor, and Tertius worries about his position. Meanwhile, Okkie realizes the need to restrain himself when it comes to Wimpie's suggestions.

Episode 49/3852 - Thursday, 12th of August 2021

An honest discussion catches Tracy off-guard, and a signature worsens an already complex situation. Delia worries about her blood pressure, and more than one woman offer to support Tertius. The future looks bright for Brandon Samuels.

Episode 50/3853 - Friday, 13th of August 2021

Chanel is unimpressed by her father's choice of words, and Delia's declaration makes Conrad guilty. Gaby realizes that she is running out of time, yet she has more than one secret plan to implement, and the bride is unimpressed by the trio.

Episode 51/3854 - Monday, 16th of August 2021

Tracy's visit to Delia leaves her with a series of questions, and Chanel opens up to Danny about her father. Later, Gaby tries to clear the mess she created.

Episode 52/3855 - Tuesday, 17th of August 2021

Lexi finally makes progress in his plan for the future, and the sums are not adding up for Tracy. Tertius realizes the need to change the content of his will, and Steve is willing to do all it takes for his new life to work out. Gaby asks Okkie to help her, and Delia points fingers at Tertius when she realizes that Tracy knows their secret.

Episode 53/3856 - Wednesday, 18th of August 2021

Steve focuses on moving on, and Karen makes another shocking discovery. Someone receives a ring, and it changes their mood, and Tertius tries his best to put Tracy's worries to rest, although Conrad does not help the situation. Meanwhile, Annelize worries about Koos' symptoms.

Episode 54/3857 - Thursday, 19th of August 2021

Tracy gathers the courage to have an uncomfortable but necessary conversation, and Tertius tells Gaby everything about their father and his shortcomings. Meanwhile, the tension between the two lovers heightens, and Steve's announcement catches the board by surprise.

Koos tells Tertius that he has an upsetting document in his file, and Conrad gathers the courage to confront Delia.

Episode 55/3858 - Friday, 20th of August 2021

The person behind Delia's disturbing phone calls is revealed, and Vicky lands a school project that requires her undivided attention. Tracy spots Steve asking Ferreira for a favour, and Karen spills the truth about Delia to Annelize.

Steve struggles to lessen his workload, and At and Conrad make Brandon an offer. Will he give in?

Episode 56/3859 - Monday, 23rd of August 2021

Tertius makes a difficult promise, and Conrad asks Piet to help investigate Delia's case and how much of a mess she has created. Brandon announces his decision about the Binneland offer, and Wendy opens up to Tertius about her worries. Conrad discovers how much Steve has on his plate, and Gaby struggles to understand Koos' situation.

Episode 57/3860 - Tuesday, 24th of August 2021

Steve faces another rollercoaster of events when he gets home, and Tertius realizes how strange his family is. Wendy discovers her purpose in life, and Tracy stumbles upon something that heightens her suspicions. Tertius and Delia's friendship grows stronger, and Steve finally makes a difficult decision about the adoption.

Episode 58/3861 - Wednesday, 25th of August 2021

Janneke tries to reach out to Steve, and Naomi and Ilse finally meet Rex van der Linde. At reprimands Conrad about Tracy, and the scene leaves Conrad shocked. Delia and Tertius brainstorm a serious issue, and Vicky lets someone into her life, unaware of their real intentions. Meanwhile, the Ferrerira's neighbours pose a challenge to them with the noise issue.

Episode 59/3862 - Thursday, 26th of August 2021

Rex and Wayne join forces to concoct a plan, and Annelize and Conrad refuse to get influenced by a business decision. Delia realizes that she has to deal with more than one issue, and a feisty Okkie insists on meeting the new neighbours. Meanwhile, everyone worries about Ruan.

Episode 60/3863 - Friday, 27th of August 2021

Naomi opens up to Ilse about her concerns, and Delia gathers the confidence to face her situation. Rex says something that makes Chanel uncomfortable, and Steve questions Conrad about his attitude towards Tracy. Elsewhere, Okkie realizes that she has more than one problem to handle.

Episode 61/3864 - Monday, 30th of August 2021

A bomb bursts in the Koster Mansion, and more trouble brews in Steve's abode. Ilse discovers the need to appoint a new waitress, and Rex does a provocative thing that forces the neighbours to take action. Meanwhile, Delia plays her Trump card by opening up to Tertius about her professional dealings. How will Tertius react to this information?

Episode 62/3865 - Tuesday, 31st of August 2021

Delia discovers how complicated her battle is, and someone questions Janneke's intentions. Tertius gets angry at Annelize and At challenges Piet to solve a puzzle. A misunderstanding with the neighbours transitions into a war, and a group of people discuss the newest presentation.

Delia

Delia initiates her plan, and when she realizes that Tertius is suspicious, she strings him along with her plans. She tells him some of the darkest secrets about her plan and what she is up to. When Tracy hints about knowing their plan, Delia points fingers at him. Later, when things get out of hand, Delia realizes how complicated her situation is. Will Tertius throw her under the bus?

Conrad

Conrad strives to maintain sanity at the clinic, although he has to deal with setbacks from his colleagues. When he realizes that Delia is up to no good, he confronts her and asks Piet to keep an eye on her moves. Will they stop her before it is too late?

The gist in Binnelanders teasers for August 2021 highlights how much drama awaits you in the oncoming episodes. For more details about the storyline, tune in to kykNET from Mondays to Fridays at 19h30. Repeat episodes air on kykNET on Saturdays from 09h30.

