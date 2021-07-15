SJN: Aaron Phangiso States Black Cricket Players Should Also Be Given a Chance

Andile Phangiso expressed his disappointment in not being given the chance to play enough games for the Proteas

The former cricket player says that black players are not being selected as much as their white teammates and it's discouraging

Phangiso believes that it's not enough to have a few black players starting in the squad, more still needs to be done

Young black players in South African cricket have been let down by black administrators in prominent positions, according to Aaron Phangiso, who testified before Cricket SA's Social Justice and Nation Building inquiry.

When questioned why he wasn't starting more matches for the Proteas, Phangiso, 37, who played 21 ODIs and 16 T20 Internationals, said he was always given the same excuse by captains, coaches, and selectors.

He singled out former national selection convenor Linda Zondi, saying he anticipated more from him given his history and Phangiso's belief that he understood how tough it was for black players to break into the system.

Aaron Phangiso wishes that he would've had more of a chance to show off his talent. Image: @OfficialCSA

Source: Twitter

“There are people that have an opportunity to make a change, but when they get into these positions, they change. When black Africans are put into these positions, sometimes they are letting us down," said Phangiso according to IOL.

SowetanLIVE reports that Phangiso stated his spirit was not broken and that he continued to work hard in training and during the rare opportunities that came his way.

“You know, for black African players not named Kagiso Rabada or Temba Bavuma, even now, nothing has changed,” Phangiso said.

Andile Phehlukwayo admitted that he was feeling rusty on his return

In other cricket news, Briefly News reported that Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo has been out of the spotlight lately because he hasn't been starting games. Over the weekend, the Proteas played a match against Ireland but it had to be put off because of the rain.

Andile made his return to cricket during this match and spoke about how he's feeling about it through a press conference.

"It's been a while since I've been on the field, especially in Proteas colours. I just think it's an honour to be there. Every single time I get on the pitch for the Proteas I want to make everyone proud and make an impact in the game," said Phehlukwayo.

