The Good Son Teasers for August 2021: Will Vedant sign the divorce papers?

The Good Son India series outlines the struggles of a bastard within a family. It is the story of an adopted son, Vedant, and his quest for familial fulfilment. A kind man adopted Vedant, and after he was given the best education, he becomes a wealthy surgeon. The Good Son teasers for August 2021 detail his efforts to find true love and start a family of his own.

The Good Son teasers on Zee World for August reveal plots of deceit, loyalty, love, and power among family members. Ramesh plots Vedant’s downfall while Vedant continues to put everyone before himself. Gomti and Sanju will have to choose who they want to be loyal to.

Will Gomti tell Vedant about Ramesh’s plan to seize the control of the Sanjeevni Sadan property from him? How will Sanju react to Vedant’s plan to make him a shareholder in the family property? Also, will Ramesh succeed in overthrowing Vedant’s authority? The Good Son teasers for August provide a preview of what to expect in the coming episodes.

Episode 43 - Monday, 2nd of August, 2021

Ramesh tells Gomti and Sanju about his plans to send Purva away when he becomes the owner of the Sanjeevni Sadan Property. However, Purva and Vedant want to avoid being seen together by Sumati, and Pankhudi helps them. Also, Ramesh informs the lawyer about his plans to take control of the Sanjeevni property for himself, but Gomti overhears the conversation.

Episode 44 - Tuesday, 3rd of August, 2021

A chandelier is about to fall on Gomti, but Vedant prevents the accident. Besides, Gomti attempts to look for the documents of the Sanjeevni property inside Urmi’s room while Purva turns Ramesh against Vedant. Elsewhere, Pankhudi tries convincing Vedant to append his signature on the divorce papers.

Episode 45 - Wednesday, 4th of August, 2021

A lawyer tells Ramesh that the divorce case will be heard in court on the next day, while Vedant wants to make Sanju a shareholder in the Sanjeevni Sadan property. The gesture surprises Sanju, whereas Ramesh eavesdrops on Purva and Vedant’s discussion.

Episode 46 - Thursday, 5th of August, 2021

Urmi tells the police that Ramesh plans to murder Vedant and asks them to apprehend him, while Purva tells Vedant about Ramesh’s plan to blackmail Manjula. However, Vedant declares his decision to make Gomti and Narendra shareholders in the Sanjeevni Sadan property during his birthday ceremony.

Episode 47 - Friday, 6th of August, 2021

Ramesh hits Sanju across the face for saying unkind words to Vedant, while Ramesh also prevents Sanjeevni Sadan from being shared. However, Urmi wants Purva to follow Vedant to Jaipur. While Pankhudi plans to stop Purva and Vedant from travelling together, Pankhudi is furious when she catches Vedant and Purva in an intimate position.

Episode 48 - Monday, 9th of August, 2021

The Priest tells Urmi that Pankhudi is associated with the “Manglik,” and Pankhudi intentionally burns her Saree during the Puja. Meanwhile, Vedant and Purva’s trip to Jaipur has to end so that they can go back home to an injured Pankhudi. Purva tells members of the family that Pankhudi is not related to the Manglik, while Ramesh discovers that Pankhudi is in love with Vedant.

Episode 49 - Tuesday, 10th of August, 2021

Ramesh tells Pankhudi about his plans to send Purva and Vedant away when he is in control of the Sanjeevni Sadan property. Meanwhile, Vedant thinks that fulfilling his promise to Ramesh may put Purva in grave danger, while Vedant throws a party to celebrate the three-month anniversary of his marriage.

Ramesh

Ramesh is a trickster who always has mischief up his sleeves. He is trying to control the Sanjeevni Sadan property and plans to make life difficult for Vedant and Purva by the time he accomplishes his devious goal. He shares his plans with Gomti, Sanju, and Pankhudi at different times. He is involved in a case of divorce but still has the time to blackmail and plan the murder of Manjula and Vedant.

Vedant

Vedant is in love with Purva, although they try to keep it a secret. He is in charge of the Sanjeevni Sadan property. He is a kind man and plans to make some family members shareholders in the Sanjeevni Sadan property. He does not know that he has a dangerous rival in Ramesh and later saves Gomti. Unfortunately, he cancels his trip with Purva after hearing of Pankhudi's incident. However, he does not know that Pankhudi is in love with him.

The Good Son teasers offer a sneak peek into the suspense that awaits you in the fresh episodes of this drama. But then, how do you repay someone who saves your life? Will you tell them that someone is planning something sinister if you happen to know about it? Do not miss a moment as this highly engaging drama series broadcasts.

