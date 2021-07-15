Five Players Who Could Leave Real Madrid as La Liga Giants Plot Summer Rebuild

Real Madrid are looking to balance their books this season by slashing a significant amount on their wage bill

The move is expected to affect a number of top players, including Gareth Bale, who is among the club's highest earners

Another facing an uncertain future at Los Blancos is Raphael Varane, who is reportedly wanted by Manchester United

Real Madrid are bracing themselves for a defining summer transfer window that could be marked with numerous departures.

Real endured a disappointing campaign during the 2020/21 season that saw them lose out on the La Liga title to cross-town rivals Atlético Madrid.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is due to take over as Real Madrid boss is facing a demanding project and emphasis has been put on reducing the wage bill. Image: Simon Stacpoole.

Source: Getty Images

According to, Mirror UK, a number of first-team players are staring at uncertain futures, with club president Florentino Pérez keen to ease the financial crisis they are facing.

The publication noted new manager Carlo Ancelotti is facing a demanding project and emphasis has been put on reducing the wage bill. The Athletic claim that Real's wage cap is expected to drop by as much as £150 million before the start of the new season.

However, the club will have to offload a number of players this summer to achieve the cap. Key among those who could be moved on include Gareth Bale, who is the club's highest earner.

Bale, who has been long out of favour spent the better part of last season with Tottenham Hotspur. Joining Bale in the list is midfield duo Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard who appear to have no future at Santiago Bernabeu.

The two spent last season on loan with Arsenal and every sign indicates Real could permanently move them on.

Raphael Varane is the other player facing an uncertain future, with the versatile defender left with just one year on his deal.

Man United are believed to be the leading candidate to land his services, with the EPL side said to have taken a significant step to land him this summer.

Eden Hazard is perhaps a surprise inclusion in this list given Real are unlikely to fetch anything near from what they paid for him when he signed from Chelsea.

Hazard has endured a disappointing spell since his dream move to Spain, with injuries taking a huge toll on his progress at the club.

Real Madrid seal 34th La Liga title with 2-1 win over Villarreal

Briefly News previously reported that two goals from Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is all the side Spanish side needed to clinch their 34th Spanish League title after beating Villarreal at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

The Frenchman registered Los Blancos' first goal just one minute before half-time through a close-range shot from the right side of the six-yard box, benefited from a superb run of play from playmaker Luka Modric.

The latter drove towards the danger zone in superb fashion with the ball at his feet before laying it off to Benzema to finish the job. Los Blancos maintained the slim lead all through the first half by dominating play all through the opening stanza but eventually failed to add to their tally.

Source: Briefly.co.za