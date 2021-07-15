10 Facts about Jada Crawley, Chris Paul's wife: wedding, sisters, height

Jada Crawley and NBA star Chris Paul have a beautiful family. His friends are fellow basketball celebrities like LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Chris' first game with the US national team was in a 2006 World Championship match in Japan. He was already dating Jada Crawley by the time he became a star. Join us as we share fascinating facts about this beauty.

Jada Crawley attending the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: @Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Chris Paul's wife also has a lucrative career. She is famous in the fashion business industry. Jada Crawley's Instagram page has 136k followers as of July 2021. She also follows her fans and some celebrities. Additionally, the page has lovely family pictures.

Jada Crawley profile summary

Full name: Jada Crawley

Jada Crawley Famous as: NBA star, Chris Paul's wife

NBA star, Chris Paul's wife Date of birth: 16th February 1984

16th February 1984 Place of birth: Winston Salem, North Carolina, USA

Winston Salem, North Carolina, USA Age: 37 years

37 years Career: Entrepreneur and fashion designer

Entrepreneur and fashion designer Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Marital status: Married

Married Children: 2

2 Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Jada Crawley's height: 5 feet and 7 inches

5 feet and 7 inches Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Instagram: jada_ap

Jada Crawley biography

Chris Paul's wife was born on 16th February 1984 in Winston Salem, North Carolina, USA. She studied at Mount Tabor High school and later went to Wake Forest University in Winston Salem. She flourishes in the fashion industry and her spouse is one of the toughest NBA players.

Chris Paul's wife dressed stylishly for cold weather. Photo: @/jada_ap

Source: Instagram

10 Facts about Jada Crawley

Jada draws love and respect from millions of people. Her life and personality show how gentle, caring, and loving she is to her family, friends and strangers. Here are several interesting facts about her life:

1. Her career is thriving

What does Chris Paul's wife do? Besides being a fashion designer and entrepreneur, Jada co-founded CP3 Foundation with her husband.

2. She is charitable

The couple's foundation supports the less fortunate. Chris Paul's wife also hosts a Jada Paul Prom Dress Giveaway program yearly. It is a prom event held at a hotel for high school seniors, where she provides guests with dresses, makeup, and other things for a fashion contest.

3. Jada was Chris' college sweetheart

How did Chris Paul and Jada meet? The couple went to rival high schools. They laid eyes on each other for the first time in 2003 at a college basketball game. Chris and his wife later graduated from Wake Forest University in Winston Salem and married on 10th September 2011.

4. Chris Paul and Jada Crawley's wedding was in their hometown

The ceremony happened at Ballantyne Hotel & Lodge in Charlotte. They felt it was vital for them to get married in their hometown. The bride's gown was Vera Wang's masterpiece, while the groom wore a tuxedo designed by Ralph Lauren.

The celebrity couple attending a fundraiser at Mastro's Steakhouse in Houston, Texas. Photo: @Bob Levey

Source: Getty Images

5. They hired a renowned wedding planner and musicians for their wedding

David Tutera, the wedding planner, did the venue's decor using 600 candles and 50,000 flowers. Heartthrob Robin Thicke and BeBe Winans performances graced the event with beautiful wedding melodies. Charm City Cakes of Baltimore did the pastry while Ace of Cakes made the cake.

6. Her family and LeBron James' family has a history

The couple has many celebrity friends from the Black community. Chris Paul is the godfather of James LeBron's son called LeBron Jr. Meanwhile, Savannah James and Gabrielle Union are like Jada Crawley's sisters even though she is the only child in her family.

Jada's bridal party were her childhood friends. LeBron James' wife, Savannah Brinson, was one of the bride's maids. Chris' high schoolmates, LeBron James, and Dunyale were part of the groom's team. The groom's older brother was his best man. Other celebrities who graced the event were Kevin Hart, Ludacris, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade.

7. Jada Crawley's son was two years old when they tied knots

Chris and Jada's son, Christopher Emmanuel Paul II, was born on 23rd May 2009. The boy attended his parent's wedding in 2011.

Jada Crawley's family attending the 2018 Rookie USA Show at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

8 Does Chris Paul have a daughter?

Chris and Jada were blessed with Camryn Alexis Paul on 16th August 2012. On her 8th birthday, Chris could not believe how fast his daughter had grown.

9 Jada's family are multi-millionaires

Jada Crawley's net worth is $1 million, while Chris Paul's net worth is $130 million. He earns $24 million per year. Chris acquired a $9 million mansion near Khloe Kardashian's home and sold it at $11 million three years later.

In April 2019, the NBA star bought a $6.9 million estate in Houston, Texas and sold it at $7.2 million in January 2021. The player bought an $8.5 million Bel-Air mansion from Avril Lavigne in 2012 and sold it at $8.7 million in 2017. Last year, he purchased an $11.1 million home in the LA suburb of Encino.

10 . She is a peaceful person

Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul's beef started in 2008. Their misunderstanding during the 2018 Lakers vs Rockets match in Los Angeles upset Rajon Rondo's family and girlfriend. They confronted Chris Paul's wife and said mean things about her.

Jada Paul and her best friend, Savannah James, attending the 2018 Women's Empowerment Summit Luncheon in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Cassy Athena

Source: Getty Images

Jada was sitting next to Savannah James when Rondo's shoved her. She did not retaliate, but her husband was so upset about it that he kept shouting in the locker. Paul later explained that he punched Rojo because he spit in his face. Both players served a suspension.

Jada Crawley and her spouse are humble people despite being blessed with so much. The couple did not achieve all this overnight. They have worked so hard on their marriage, parenthood, careers and financial growth.

READ ALSO: Kevin Durant bio: age, wife, stats, salary, profile, shoes, net worth

Briefly.co.za also featured a short story about Kevin Durant. Every uprising basketball player would love to be the next Kevin Durant. He is among the tallest NBA players.

The Brooklyn Nets NBA player is the brand ambassador of the Nike KD series. The KD VII and KD2 are the most popular shoes in the collection. Durant's passion for basketball is out of this world. He cannot miss a game even when he is nursing an injury. Who is the player dating or married to?

Source: Briefly.co.za