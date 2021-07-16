Erin Kellyman bio: age, parents, career, The Falcon and Winter Soldier role

Erin Kellyman is the epitome of believing in yourself and working towards achieving your goals. She is an England-born actress who is making significant strides in the acting scene. Besides confidently playing her roles in TV productions, she lives unapologetically and is a voice to the marginalized.

Erin Kellyman's biography. Photo: @topbros.inc

Source: Instagram

Erin Kellyman broke into the entertainment scene through her role on Raised by Wolves. Her skill when pulling her roles is so surreal as she recreates scenes as expected. Her newest project and the highlight of her acting career is featuring in The Falcon and Winter Soldier. The Falcon and Winter Soldier was set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, who is Erin Kellyman?

Erin Kellyman's profile summary

Full name: Erin Kellyman

Erin Kellyman Date of birth: 17th October 1998

17th October 1998 Horoscope: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Tamworth, Staffordshire, England, United Kingdom

Tamworth, Staffordshire, England, United Kingdom Age: 22 years

22 years Mother: Louise Kellyman

Louise Kellyman Siblings: Amelia

Amelia Nationality: English

English Erin Kellyman race: Mixed race (Half Irish and half Jamaican)

Mixed race (Half Irish and half Jamaican) Occupation: Actress

Actress Education: Nottingham Television Workshop

Nottingham Television Workshop Years active: 2015-present

2015-present Marital status: Not married

Not married Partner: Jordan O'Coy

Jordan O'Coy Height: 168cm

168cm Notable work: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Erin Kellyman Instagram: erin.kellyman

Erin Kellyman's biography

Erin Kellyman is an unapologetic actress who does not let her mixed race make her feel marginalized. She strives to be a representation of women like herself. Her role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is one of her most significant achievements yet. Featuring in Solo: A Star Wars Story as Enfys Nest gave her global recognition. Before she landed the role on Solo: A Star Wars Story, she auditioned with the lead of the film, Alden Ehrenreich.

Erin Kellyman's age

Where was Kellyman born? The British actress was born on 17th October 1998 in Tamworth, Staffordshire, England, United Kingdom. Therefore, as of July 2021, she is twenty-two years old.

What nationality is Erin Kellyman?

What nationality is Erin Kellyman? Photo: @comicsofhollywood

Source: Instagram

She was born in Tamworth, Staffordshire, England. Therefore, her nationality is English.

Erin Kellyman's parents

She is of mixed-race; her mother is Irish, while her father is Jamaican. She enjoys playing roles of characters who have her heritage for the representation of women like herself. She wishes to use her roles as a mirror to encourage people from marginalized communities.

Erin Kellyman's career

Erin is an alumnus of The Rawlette School, where she went for her O levels. She went to the Nottingham Television Workshop for her university education. She made her debut in the acting scene through her character as Cathy Raised by Wolves in 2015. In 2017, she featured in Uncle as Eleanor.

Between 2018 and 2019, she featured as Éponine in Les Misérables, a BBC production alongside Dominic West, David Oyelowo, Lily Collins and Olivia Colman. Initially, the actress had auditioned to feature as Cosette although she was called back to feature as Éponine. Featuring in the BBC production was one of Kellyman's most thrilling experiences because of its diversity. In 2019, he featured in Don't Forget the Driver as Kayla, and in 2020, she featured in Life as Maya.

In 2021, she featured in Marvel Studios: Assembled, and in 2022, she featured in Willow as Jade. Willow will be released in 2022.

Erin Kellyman's movies

Apart from the TV shows, Erin played the following roles in movies:

2018s Solo: A Star Wars Story as Enfys Nest

2021s The Green Knight as Winfred

Erin Kellyman's The Falcon and Winter Soldier role

Erin Kellyman's race. Photo: @maytheforcechile

Source: Instagram

Who is Erin Kellyman in Falcon? Erin co-stars in The Falcon and Winter Soldier, the 2021 Disney+ action series as Karli Morgenthau. She is the leader of Flag Smashers, a radical group. Her colleagues are Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie.

Kellyman auditioned for the position in 2019 and did not expect it would be this incredible until she met the director and executive producer. She was more intrigued when she learnt that her role was initially meant for a male actor before the team changed.

Intensive training

Erin Kellyman's The Falcon and Winter Soldier role. Photo: @erin.kellyman

Source: Instagram

The role is a dream come true

In The Falcon and Winter Soldier, Karlie is a super-soldier who can do so much without relying on her team's support. Apart from playing a pivotal role in the production, sharing a set with Sebastian Stan and Mackie Falcon was a dream that came true for her.

Erin Kellyman's partner

Apart from her confidence and how well she plays her roles, the actress is open about her sexuality. She is openly lesbian, and in 2019, she attended a pride parade in the company of her girlfriend Jordin O'Coy, a British actress.

Erin Kellyman is determined that she will be the next big thing in the acting industry. Meanwhile, check her out on The Falcon and Winter Soldier.

READ ALSO: 7 true facts about Gina Carano: does she have a husband?

Briefly.co.za recently published intriguing facts about Gina Carano. You will be surprised to learn how she balanced her martial arts career and career in acting.

Gina is an accomplished athlete, former martial artist and actress. She is the first American to bag the Thailand Muay Thai title and is still featured in Fast & Furious 6! You will be surprised by how old she is!

Source: Briefly.co.za