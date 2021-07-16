Dollface cast and crew: Who are the actors in Hulu's comedy?

The success of the award-winning comedy movie series Dollface can not be well discussed without mentioning the Dollface cast. The likes of Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Connor Hines did exceptionally well in the comedy series. Here is all to know about them!

Actors in Hulu's comedy, Dollface. Photo: @dollfaceonhulu (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Dollface is an American comedy streaming television series that premiered on Hulu. In January 2020, Hulu renewed the series for a second season. Get to know more about the series' cast in the following paragraphs.

What is the show Dollface about?

The story, written and produced by Jordan Weiss, an American-based producer, started in 2019. It featured Kat Dennings as Jules, Brenda Song as Madison Maxwell, Shay Mitchell as Stella Cole, and Connor Hines as Jeremy Jules' ex-boyfriend.

It centres on a young woman, Jules, on a journey to rebuilding her life after a breakup with her long-time boyfriend. According to the movie, the duo had courted for five long years before they separated. Also, after the painful separation, Jules began to work on her past friendships ruined by her ill-fated romantic relationship.

Dollface Hulu: cast and production crew

The production crew and cast of Dollface comprise many renowned and incredibly talented individuals. This set of people made the "Dollface magic" happen on set.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie plays the spiritual guide at Woöm's weekend wellness retreat. Photo: @Margot Robbie Fans (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Margot Robbie, also known as Margot Elise Robbie, is an Australian based actress and film producer. She was born on the 2nd of July, 1990. In Dollface, Margot was an executive producer and acted as Imelda, the spiritual guide at Woöm's weekend wellness retreat, in episode 8, Mama Bear.

Kat Dennings

Kat Dennings was an executive producer for the series. Photo: @Otra vez Lunes Show

Source: Facebook

Katherine is 35 years olds; she was born and raised in the United States. Earlier in her acting career, she featured in movies like Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist, Charlie Bartlett, Raise Your Voice, The House Bunny, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and Two Broke Girls.

In this movie, Kat was an executive producer, and she also starred as the focal female character Jules, who worked as a web designer. As Jules, she illustrated the struggles of a woman trying to heal and nurture friendship again after a failed love relationship.

Matthew Gray Gubler

Matthew was the handsome veterinarian and Jules's potential love interest. Photo: @matthew gray gubler (as official as it gets)!

Source: Facebook

Matthew Gray Gubler is Dollface cast's Wes. He was born on the 9th of March, 41 years ago, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Before featuring in Hulu's comedy series, Matthew featured in Criminal Minds as Spencer Reid. In Dollface comedy, he was the handsome veterinarian and Jules's potential love interest.

Tom Ackerley

Tom Ackerley. Photo: @ETtodayMOVIE

Source: Facebook

Tom Ackerley was born on the 1st of January, 1990, and like his wife Margot, he took a path in the entertainment industry. Who is Tom Ackerley in Dollface? Tom and his wife served as executive producers. Some of Tom's movies include The Two Faces Of January, Macbeth, Pride, and I, Tonya.

Jordan Weiss

Jordan Weiss features as Kat Dennings. Photo: @jweissy

Source: Instagram

Jordan Weiss is a 28-year-old Jewish writer and producer. Not minding that she is a Jew, her family resides in the US, and shortly after graduating from the USC School of Cinematic Arts, she produced the Hulu series Dollface, which featured Kat Dennings. Besides her famous Dollface of 2019, Jordan has also produced People of Earth (2016) and Harley Quinn (2020).

Brenda Song

Brenda Songs acted as Madison Maxwell, a PR expert and Jules' best friend from college. Photo: @brendasong

Source: Instagram

In Dollface, Brenda Songs acted as Madison Maxwell, a PR expert and Jules' best friend from college. In the movie, Jules reconnects with Brenda and their friendship blossoms into a fantastic comedy series. Some of the films she has up starred in include The Suite Life on Zack & Cody, The Suite Life on Deck, Wendy Wu, Phil of the Future, Get a Clue, and Stuck in the Suburbs.

Other cast members who played in the television comedy and the roles they played include the following:

Esther Povitskyas Izzy Levine

Brianne Howey as Alison B.

Vella Lovell as Alison S

Malin Akerman as Celeste

Connor Hines as Jeremy

Goran Visnjic as Colin

Shelley Hennig as Ramona

Camilla Belle as Melyssa

Dave Coulier as Dave Coulier

Zack Duhame as Rudolph

Derek Theler as Ryan

Michael Angarano as Steve

Macaulay Culkin as Dan Hackett

Joey Lawrence as Joey Lawrence

Ben Lawson as Oliver

Kimberly Hebert Gregory as Prosecutor

Jeff Meacham as Rodney

Christina Pickles as Sylvia

Danielle Pinnock as Nadine

Adam Chambers as Tristian Saban

Van Crosby as Brendan

LaSaundra Gibson as Gail

Este Haim as Lemon

Miska Kajanus as Gideon

Cathryn Mudon as Gynecologist

Michael Dwight Smith as Bettor

Terryn Westbrook as Karen

Ally Young Price as Maid of Honor

Stephanie Andrea Barron as Friend from Camp

Todd Aaron Brotze as Dr. Mendelbaum

Gabriel Sousa as Morgan

Is Dollface on Disney Plus?

Undoubtedly, the Hulu comedy series created by ABC signature studios is now available on Disney Plus since the Dollface movie is an original star movie.

Who is the Cat in Dollface?

Beth Grant was the Dollface cast Cat lady. She played the magical guide who helped Jules become the woman she wants to be, regardless of the presence or absence of a man in her life. Besides her role in Dollface, Beth has starred in the following movies: Rain Man, No Country for Old Men, The Artist, and Little Miss Sunshine, among others.

Will there be a Season 2 of Dollface?

Dollface will be returning for a second season despite production delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. As reported by the President of the ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, Craig Erwich, there is a plan to bring it back.

Not minding that the Dollface movie was produced about two years ago, it is still one of the most sought-after comedy series for most fans. This is due to the exciting storyline and seasoned Dollface cast. In addition, the amusement and education it shares are exceptional.

READ ALSO: Kenny Beats's age, height, girlfriend, songs, merch, discord, and net worth

Briefly.co.za recently discussed Badkid Macei, another person who leveraged technological advancement to gain fame and increase her net worth.

Interestingly, Macei is already making waves with the content she shares on her YouTube and Instagram pages, even though she is still in her early teens. Discover more about her from this post.

Source: Briefly.co.za