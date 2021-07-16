Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says he is ready to face Al Ahly in the eagerly awaited CAF Champions League final this weekend

Chiefs and Khune are gunning for their first Champions League title and will meet Ahly that is coached by Mzansi’s finest manager, Pitso Mosimane

‘Itu’ has shared a snap on social media, saying his eyes are firmly set on the big prize, that is the lucrative trophy

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says they are ready to face Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final. Khune has posted pictures of the team working hard in training ahead of the clash on Saturday night.

The veteran net minder’s post has attracted massive reactions and says his eyes are firmly set on the big prize, the coveted continental trophy. Chiefs are camping in Morocco as the highly-awaited match will be staged at Stade Mohammed V at 9pm.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper says he is ready to meet African giants Al Ahly. Image: @ItuKhune32/@KaizerChiefs/Instagram/Twitter

@BangoXulu said:

“Make us proud gents.”

@SenzoMzimela said:

“All the best my brother, you have already made us proud.”

@Seluleko.Dlamini47 said:

“In God, we trust that it is coming home.”

@Morelife_SA said:

“All the best the glamour boys!! Amakhosi 4Life.”

@Mbhele.Mondli said:

“I see Danny Jordan there.”

@Komi_Kgoale said:

“All the best Khosi.”

@Tshepo_11 said:

“Anizimisele madoda. Please.”

@Thandanan said:

“Our prayers are with you guys…make us proud.”

@Sukay01 said:

“I had a dream about tomorrow’s match, I saw you guys winning.”

@Tshepo_Madiba said:

“We fully behind you skipa no1.”

Mamelodi Sundowns recently called for the services of Pavol Safranko

Briefly News previously reported that with an eye firmly fixed on defending their DStv Premiership title in the upcoming season, Mamelodi Sundowns have called on the services of Slovakian international striker Pavol Šafranko.

The 26-year-old is among four such newly-signed players who were unveiled by the 2020/21 DStv Premiership champions on Friday afternoon. Šafranko signed from Romanian Liga 1 top-flight side Sepsi OSK Sfântu Gheorghe. Former Golden Arrows left-back Divine Lunga makes it to the ranks of the Chloorkop side along with right-back Grant Kekana of SuperSport United.

The attacking midfielder Neo Maema‚ who made more than 50 appearances for Bloemfontein Celtic, rounds up the group to have switched allegiances ahead of the new season.

