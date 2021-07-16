Kaizer Chiefs Midfielder Happy Mashiane Wants to Bring It Home for Mom

Happy Mashiane is determined to win the CAF Champions League and bring the trophy back home to his beloved mother

Before leaving, the midfielder made a promise to his mother that he will win the trophy for her and Kaizer Chiefs

Mashiane has already scored a crucial goal in the competition and is hoping he will make the difference tomorrow

Happy Mashiane, a midfielder for Kaizer Chiefs, is motivated to honour his promise to his mother, that Kaizer Chiefs will win the CAF Champions League.

Chiefs will meet Al Ahly in the final tomorrow at 9 PM at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, hoping to make history by becoming the first South African team to win the continental cup, joining Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns according to SowetanLIVE.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Happy Mashiane is going to do his utmost best to bring the trophy home for his mother. Image: @mashianehappy

“Before I left SA I was on a call with my mom and I promised her that I would do my best because she must be proud. I promised her that I will bring it home, so I have to make sure I keep my promise," said Mashiane to the Kaizer Chiefs media team.

Happy Mashiane has already made four appearances in the CAF Champions League for Kaizer Chiefs, scoring one of the crucial goals against Petro Luanda during the group stages according to The South African.

“Now we promised many people that we are going to take this thing back home. So, we have to work extra hard. We do feel the vibe. People were waiting for Kaizer Chiefs at the airport so we could feel the vibe," said Mashiane.

Stuart Baxter and Molefi Ntseki want to bring the CAF trophy back home

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs top men Stuart Baxter and Molefi Ntseki are hoping that they can bring much-needed success to the club. They are hoping for an upset, just as how Bafana Bafana beat Egypt 1-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations.

When they play in the CAF Champions League final tomorrow at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, the two will team up with caretaker coach Arthur Zwane to do the same to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who was in goal when Bafana upset Egypt, believes Chiefs have a chance if the structure and shape are solid.

