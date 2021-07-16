Emmanuel Emenike who seems to be a close pal of Obi Cubana has headed for Oba in Anambra state for the burial of the socialite’s late mother

The entire Nigerian social media space is agog with activities leading to the party, as reports say about 346 cows have been provided

Emenike who won AFCON 2013 and finished the tournament as highest goal scorer has headed for the event in a convoy of seven cars

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike has headed for Oba in Anambra state for the burial of the late mother of famous socialite Obi Cubana.

The AFCON 2013 winner who is a close friend to the entertainer has left his lavish mansion in Owerri heading to the venue of the event which is just over an hour away.

Emenike was spotted in a convoy of about seven cars as he personally shared a clip with the caption “off to Anambra.”

Emmanuel Emenike in action for Nigeria. Photo: Dave Winter

Source: Getty Images

346 cows in for burial of Obi Cubana's mother

Nightlife businessman Obi Cubana has got Nigerians talking over the love that his close ones are showing to him for the burial ceremony of his mother.

It was earlier reported that Obi got 46 cows from his former employee Cubana Chiefpriest and 10 cows from young billionaire Jowi Zaza.

According to DJ BigN who is present at Obi's hometown, the businessman has now received 346 cows, 72 goats, 20 rams for his mother's burial.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The Disc Jockey noted that it is either the businessman becomes a herdsman or gives out some of the cows as they are too much to eat.

And with the entire social media space awash with activities surrounding the ceremony, Nigerian footballer Emmanuel Emenike and his entourage have headed for the party.

Commenting on his post showing a convoy of cars as the former Super Eagles striker left his home for Anambra, fans have continued to react.

A fan wrote:

“Where una wan park car park don full already.”

Another added:

“Clash of the billionaires abi na clash of the Titans... Make una help me choose better name for today oooh.”

“All Lagos babe don run enter Anambra since last night. Club go dull today.”

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Neymar is said to have masterminded Sergio Ramos' move to the Parisian club despite numerous other offers from Premier League clubs this summer.

The centre-back parted ways with Real Madrid after his contract at the club expired last month; ending a 16-year relationship with the La Liga giants after joining them in 2005.

He went ahead to inspire them to four Champions League honours among several continental and domestic titles, while also providing outstanding leadership for the team.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za