Mzansi Calls for Churches to Open During Period of Unrest: #OpenChurches

Mzansi is setting social media abuzz under the hashtag #OpenChurches

It seems many locals are fed up with the continued shutdown of places of worship and are calling for them to re-open

Mzansi social media users had their own thoughts about the matter and headed to the comments section to reply

Mzansi social media users have headed to the timeline under the hashtag, #OpenChurches. It seems many South Africans feel the lack of a spiritual outlet could be contributing to the recent unrest plaguing the country.

While many social media users are open to the idea of allowing religious gatherings to resume others argue that the church has always been a place of business and any form of public gathering will only contribute to the spread of the coronavirus.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@Jerome_M5 said:

"#OpenChurches and let the children of God worship and everything will be calm in South Africa

@R55k3 said:

"As sweet as your belief in a higher power is, unfortunately, Covid CAN & WILL enter a church to spread its infection. The comfort of the church is a necessity as it brings solace to those that need it but God's understanding and omnipotent. You can pray at home."

@Dee_Kay_ said:

"Today we stand up for churches and Christians. You're invited to join the Christian community to protest for church opening. #OpenChurches."

@Kamogel97706488 said:

"Church = Business."

@Modise__ZA said:

"#OpenChurches if I remember well when church were open under strict regulations most churches were following those safety rules, so why did they shut them down?"

@Anele__ZA said:

"Christians are called to be peacemakers yet they carry on with this paid promo of #OpenChurches. You don't need to be in church, pray at home and maintain peace bazalwane and stop embarrassing us."

@Thaboew_Zikhali said:

"What do you want to #OpenChurches or for Zuma to be free from jail?"

@Dee_Kay_ said:

"How long must we be patient? Churches have been closed for far too long and they are just as important. #OpenChurches."

CleanUpSA trends as communities band together to restore Mzansi

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South African communities have come together in the face of the devastating aftermath of days of widespread unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

The hashtag #CleanUpSA has set the streets of social media alight as people from all works of life showed up in various parts of the two provinces to instigate clean-up campaigns.

The outpouring of concern by ordinary Mzansi citizens on social media has also led to a number of organisations and non-government organisations (NGOs) developing plans to assist.

Hundreds of pictures and videos have been shared showing those who have offered to volunteer time and resources to businesses and people who bore the brunt of the dramatic scenes.

Lesedi Shopping Centre in Vosloorus saw beneficiaries from the Wheels of Change Skills Development Centre on its doorstep as the community and businesses look to revive its infrastructure.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura was seen engaging in clean-up efforts alongside community members in Tembisa on the East Rand.

Community members in Durban romped up cleaning efforts along Queen Nandi Drive as they look to rebuild.

The Tembisa Plaza saw FieldBand Foundation staff members from its various branches band together in a robust clean-up operation.

