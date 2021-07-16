Proteas Bounce Back in Dublin With Series-Levelling ODI Win Over Ireland

South Africa beat Ireland by 70 runs to level the three-match One-day International (ODI) series 1-1 in Dublin on Friday

Proteas openers Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock both scored centuries on the way to scoring a competitive total of 346 runs for 4 in their allotted 50 overs

Malan's unbeaten 177 runs off 169 balls was the fourth-highest score by a South African batsman in ODIs

Openers Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock shone with the bat to lead South Africa to a 70-runs victory over Ireland in the third and final ODI at Malahide in Dublin on Friday.

With the result, the Proteas levelled the three-match series 1-1 after trailing the hosts by one game heading into the third match, TimesLIVE reported.

A century each by batsmen Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock helped the Proteas to a 70 runs win over Ireland to level the ODI series 1-all. Image: Johan Pretorius/ Gallo Images, Seb Daly /Sportsfile.

A relieved South Africa earn valuable World Cup Super League points thanks to the efforts of Malan and de Kock, who both struck centuries en route to an intimidating total of 346 for 4 in their allotted 50 overs.

Captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bat. The opening stand between de Kock and Malan reached 225 off 217 balls ahead of the hosts struggling with the bat in reply; bowled out for 276 with more than two overs to spare.

Malan carried his bat through the entire innings towards achieving a career-best unbeaten knock of 177 runs off 169 balls. His 81 runs partnership with Rassie van der Dussen ensured the top order laid a sturdy foundation.

Malan show was the wind in the sails for the visitors

Afterwards, Bavuma described Malan – who also walked away as the player of the series – and De Kock’s batting as awesome but said his team’s showing in the latter part of the Irish innings was disappointing.

“We were good for the majority of the game; our skills were up until the last 10-15 overs of their innings when we let our standards down," said the skipper, who along with coach Mark Boucher will be grateful for what was a much-needed victory.

"We squared the series, and that was a positive, but it wasn’t the way we wanted to finish off the game.”

Malan's unbeaten 177 runs off 169 balls was the fourth-highest score by a South African batsman in ODIs. The others are Gary Kirsten (188*), Faf du Plessis (185) and de Kock (178).

Fast bowler Lizaard Williams, who took his first ODI wicket with his first ball, became the second debutant for South Africa to claim his maiden wicket off the first ball of the match.

The only other SA bowler and the first to achieve the feat is former quick Monde Zondeki, who dismissed Sri Lankan legend Marvan Atapattu with his first delivery in a match in Bloemfontein in 2002.

Hosts struggle to get it together

De Kock ended his innings on 120 runs off 91 balls for his 16th ODI century while Van der Dussen added 30 runs off 28 balls.

Ireland's Josh Little accounted for the scalps of Klaasen and Phehlukwayo before Craig Young and Simi Singh attempted to bowl the hosts into the match as they claimed the wickets of Van der Dussen and De Kock.

In Ireland's innings with the bat, lower order batsman Simi Singh scored a near run-a-ball 100 not out to emerge as the only opposition batter to show any resistance, in the process, helping himself to a maiden ODI century.

In South Africa's bowling innings, Phehlukwayo took the wickets of George Dockrell, Curtis Campher and Lorcan Tucker to end on figures of 3 wickets for 56 runs and Shamsi removed Harry Tector, Mark Adair and Little for even more impressive figures of 3 wickets for 46 runs.

The two teams will now turn their attention to the three-match T20 series that starts on Monday at The Village in Dublin. The match is scheduled to start at 4 pm South African Time.

