Halle Bailey is an American singer, songwriter and actress. She is famous for being a part of the iconic Choe x Halle duo, affiliated with Beyonce's record label. The pair made the headlines in 2020 after they released their second studio album. Apart from their brand, they are equally winning individually. The beautiful Bailey recently wrapped up production for a fairytale movie. How about unpacking details about her life?

Halle Bailey is no new figure on the screens. She features in Grown-ish, a spinoff of the ABC series, Black-ish, as Sky Foster. Her sister features in the show as Jazz, and in the production, they are sisters and athletes at the California University. Apart from playing her role as a teen perfectly, she features as Ariel in Little Mermaid. How well will she play the role? Read on for more details!

Halle Bailey's profile summary

Full name: Halle Lynn Bailey

Halle Lynn Bailey Date of birth: 27th March 2000

27th March 2000 Age: 21

21 Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Nationality: American

American Occupation: Actress, singer, songwriter

Actress, singer, songwriter Years active: 2006–present

2006–present Sister: Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey Genres: R&B, neo-soul, pop

R&B, neo-soul, pop Labels: Parkwood Entertainment.

Parkwood Entertainment. Associated acts: Chloe x Halle

Chloe x Halle Height: 1.57 m

1.57 m Instagram: hallebailey

hallebailey Facebook: @chloeXhalle

Halle Bailey's background

Who is Halle Bailey? She is a twenty-one-year-old singer, songwriter and actress. She is famous for her affiliation with the Chloe x Halle duo, and most people wonder whether Chloe is her twin. Others have been curious to know how did Chloe and Halle become famous? Therefore, these details debunk that and more.

Halle Bailey's age

How old is Halle Bailey? She was born on 27th March 2000. Therefore, if you have been wondering, how old is Chloe and Halle Bailey, she turned twenty-one in 2021. Chloe and Halle's age difference is two years.

Halle Bailey's career

She was born and raised in Georgia alongside her sister Chloe. When she was twelve years old, her family relocated to Los Angeles. By then, she had landed several acting roles and played minor roles in several Disney films.

Halle Bailey's movies and TV shows

These are the roles that make up her filmography,

In 2006, she featured as Tina in Last Holiday.

In 2012, she featured in Let It Shine as a choir member.

as a choir member. In 2016, she made a cameo in Beyoncé: Lemonade.

In 2018, she featured in The Kids Are Alright.

In 2021, she featured as the sun in Why The Sun And The Moon Live In The Sky.

Apart from the films, these are the TV shows she has featured in,

Tyler Perry's House of Payne in 2007.

in 2007. The Ellen Show in 2012.

in 2012. Austin & Ally in 2013.

in 2013. Wild 'n Out in 2018.

in 2018. Grown-ish since 2018 to date.

since 2018 to date. The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II in 2020.

in 2020. The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2020.

in 2020. The Disney Holiday Singalong in 2020.

Halle Bailey's songs

When she was ten, her father taught her and her sister how to write music and when she turned 11, they launched their YouTube channel. Their love for jazz music influenced their distinctive musical style. The duo also used to listen to Billie Holiday.

When did Beyonce find Chloe and Halle? Their first videos were cover songs, and they focused on growing their audience. Their first cover was Beyonce's Best Thing I Never Had.

So, how did Beyonce discover Chloe and Halle? In 2013, the duo posted a cover of Beyonce's Pretty Hurts, and it went viral. A week later, Parkwood Entertainment, the star's record label, reached out to them and signed them.

The most common songs include Do It and Forgive Me. Since Beyonce discovered them, the duo dropped two studio albums,

The Kids Are Alright (2018)

(2018) Ungodly Hour (2020)

They have also performed at the Obama White House. The singing pair has also featured on Kenya Barris' sitcom Grown-ish.

Halle Bailey in Little Mermaid

On 13th July 2021, the actress teased her audience with her new project, Little Mermaid. She features as Ariel in the live-action remake. According to the star's Instagram, the remake of Little Mermaid recently wrapped up its production.

In the caption, Ariel also thanks her co-stars among them, Javier Bardem (King Triton), Awkwafina (Scuttle), Daveed Diggs (Sebastian) and Melissa McCarthy (Ursula). The talented actress was announced as Ariel in 2019, and the final wrap on production comes close to two years after she was cast.

What is Chloe and Halle net worth?

While the sisters have been considered a brand and worked together, they have had opportunities to work as individuals. Chloe, who is two years older, has her net worth estimated at $2 million, while her sister has a net worth of $1 million.

Halle Bailey latest updates

What happened to Halle Bailey as Ariel? When she was announced as the star due to bring Ariel into the real world, the news stirred controversy. A fraction of the show's fans criticized her because of her ethnicity. As a result, the #NotMyAriel, assisted by bots, was trending. She has not commented on the criticism and the hashtag.

Halle Bailey is in her early twenties and has achieved so much for someone her age. Her zeal and determination prove that she has so much to offer in her future projects. We look forward to seeing her rock the entertainment industry.

