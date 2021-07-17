Cost of Love teasers for August 2021: Pankti encounters another shocking moment!

Exhilarating Cost of Love teasers for August 2021 are finally here! As the name suggests, the show accounts for the highs and lows that come with being in love. Your favourite Cost of Love cast members face hurdles as they fight for love. Others suffer betrayal from the people they trusted the most. Others are dragged into messy situations. Join us as we find out more!

Cost of Love teasers for August 2021. Photo: @Openview (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cost of Love storyline focuses on Pankti, a talented lady from a humble family. She dreams of being a musician, although her financial challenges stand in her way from achieving her dream. She meets Ahaan, who falls in love with her and offers to support her career. However, external forces work against their relationship. These thrilling Cost of Love teasers for August 2021 highlight the bumps in their relationship.

Cost of Love teasers for August 2021

Recent Cost of Love episodes revealed a breakthrough in Pankti's dream to become a singer. She establishes a recording studio and works on her first track. However, her joy is short-lived when another hurdle comes up. Will her miseries end?

Episodes 228 and 229 - Sunday, 2nd of August 2021

Ahaan accepts Anita's challenge and embarks on a mission to look for a house for Pankti. However, he experiences an unforeseen bump when he realizes that Vikram siphoned all the money from his bank account.

Anita puts Pankti up for auction before wealthy bidders, although Ahaan ruins her plan when he shows up on time to rescue her.

Episodes 230 and 231 - Monday, 3rd of August 2021

Ahaan receives an unexpected call from Rangoli, who tells him her predicament. In a trembling voice, she tells him about a stranger who wants to kill her.

After completing vocals for her first track, Pankti is summoned back to the studio. However, she is bummed to learn that she is performing for Vikram.

Episodes 232 and 233 - Tuesday, 4th of August 2021

Pankti finally lands an opportunity to record her song after a series of ups and downs. However, the association bursts her bubble when they demand a hefty amount of money for her to proceed with recording.

Ahaan gets pissed off when he learns about the association's demand for more money. He lets his anger get the better part of him and pounces on one of the members. Therefore, the organization resorts to banning Pankti; hence, she blames him for her misery.

Episodes 234 and 235 - Wednesday, 5th of August 2021

Pankti goes to Rangoli to pick Ahaan up and head home with him. However, when she gets there, she walks in on Ahaan and Rangoli in a compromising position; hence she storms out in disbelief. Will she forgive Ahaan for breaking her heart?

The thought of Rangoli being in Ahaan's arms hurts Pankti. Ahaan rushes after her and tries to justify himself.

Episodes 236 and 237 - Thursday, 6th of August 2021

Despite Pankti's ban from the studio, Ahaan arranges a concert to make it up to her. However, the news does not sit well with Rangoli; hence, she plans to do all it takes to ruin their plan.

Ahaan and Pankti rehearse for their big day. They are unaware that Rangoli is finalizing her plan to ruin their plan.

Episodes 242 and 243 - Sunday, 9th of August 2021

Manav asks Pankti and Ahaan to perform during his charity concert. However, Manav's colleague suggests that Rangoli should perform instead. Therefore, Ahaan offers to perform alongside Rangoli.

Ahaan and Pankti make it to the venue for the rehearsal and are shocked to spot a traumatized Rangoli. Rangoli informs them that KK abused her; hence, Ahaan unleashes his wrath on KK.

What will happen to your favourite Cost of Love cast members?

From the snippets, it is evident that the oncoming Cost of Love episodes will be dramatic. Pankti thinks that it is finally her time to rejoice. However, another bombshell blows right before her eyes. Is Ahaan the source of her miseries or the solution?

Pankti

When Ahaan leaves her in Anita's care, Anita attempts to trade her to bidders. Luckily, Ahaan shows up on time to rescue her. Later, he helps her secure an opportunity to record her first song.

Rangoli reaches out to him to complain about a stranger threatening to kill her; he rushes to her house. However, Pankti walks in on them in a compromising position. When Manav asks Ahaan and Pankti to perform during his event, he accepts. However, Manav's friend suggests that Rangoli replaces Pankti, and Ahaan offers to perform alongside Rangoli. Will Pankti feel betrayed?

Rangoli

Rangoli is on a mission to frustrate Pankti's life. Therefore, she becomes overly needy to Ahaan and concocts a plan to hurt her. First, she tricks Ahaan to go to her house and gets cosy with him. Later, she devises another way to stop Pankti from performing at the concert. Will she sing as good as Pankti?

The thrill in Cost of Love teasers for August 2021 highlights how eventful the oncoming episodes will be. Cost of Love airs from Mondays to Fridays on Glow TV at 20h00 and 20h30.

READ ALSO: Binnelanders Teasers for August 2021: Gaby has to bear the consequences of her actions

Briefly.co.za recently published thrilling details in Binnelanders teasers for August 2021. Will Tertius bail out on Delia and her heinous plan?

In Binnelanders teasers, Delia realizes that Tertius is suspicious; hence, she drags him along her plan. However, he poses a threat to her plan since his loyalty is questionable. Will he betray her?

Source: Briefly.co.za