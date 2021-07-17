Who is Lamont Wade? Interesting facts about the new Steeler's UDFA signee

Lamont Wade is an American football player famous for his contribution to the four seasons at the Nittany Lions. During his freshman year, he played cornerback, although he transitioned to safety. In May 2021, he landed an opportunity as a new Steeler's UDFA signee. The chance is an opportunity for Lamont Wade to further his career in American football. His biography explains his journey.

During the four seasons, he has made 153 tackles, although 6.5 were a loss. Lamont Wade's most successful year was when he was in his junior year. This biography shows his performance in the sport and his new chance as a new signee at Steeler's UDFA.

Lamont Wade's profile summary

Full name: Lamont Carlton Wade

Lamont Carlton Wade Date of birth: 14th January 1999

14th January 1999 Age: 22

22 Place of birth: Clairton, Pennsylvania

Clairton, Pennsylvania Nationality: American

American Father: Carlton Wade Sr

Carlton Wade Sr Mother: Joy

Joy Brother: Carlton Wade Jr

Carlton Wade Jr Sister: Iyanna

Iyanna Hometown: Clairton, Pa.

Clairton, Pa. High school: Clairton

Clairton College: Penn State

Penn State Degree: Recreation, Park & Tourism Management

Recreation, Park & Tourism Management Occupation: American Football player

American Football player Height: 5' 9"

5' 9" Weight: 190 lbs

190 lbs Current team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers Position: Safety

Safety Experience: Rookie

Rookie Coach: Wayne Wade

Wayne Wade Instagram: 38drippin

38drippin Lamont Wade's Twitter: Lamont Wade

Lamont Wade's biography

Who is Lamont Wade? He hails from Clairton, where he went to high school and later joined Penn State College. Wade is passionate about American football and started playing the game in 2017. He has gotten better at it over the years and is currently a new Steeler's UDFA signee.

Lamont Wade's age

How old is Lamont Wade? He was born on 14th January 1999 to Joy and Carlton Wade Sr in Clairton, Pennsylvania. As of July 2021, he is twenty-two years old.

Lamont Wade's educational background

Where did Lamont Wade go to high school? He was born and raised in Clairton, Pennsylvania. He went to high school in Clairton and later transitioned to Penn State College. In college, he majored in Recreation, Park & Tourism Management.

What number is Lamont Wade?

He played in 47 career games for the Nittany Lions. Out of the 47, he made 22 starts. His exemplary performance earned him accolades as All-Big Ten third team by the media and Associated Press All-Big Ten second team. His coaches also gave him honourable mentions. At Nittany Lions, he was number 38.

Currently, he plays in the safety position, and he is number 24 in the Pittsburg Steelers team.

Will Lamont Wade get drafted?

During the 2017 true freshman season, he made 12 match appearances. He received accolades in the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. In 2018, he participated in the sophomore season, and by the end of the season, he had made 13 match appearances.

In 2019, during the junior season, Lamont Wade was given the All-Big Ten honourable mention. The talented player participated in the 2020 senior season and was ranked fifth in the Big Ten. He also received accolades for being in the All-Big Ten team.

Lamont Wade ESPN

Did the Steelers sign any undrafted free agents? In May 2021, The Steelers announced that they had signed Lamont Wade, an undrafted free agent. Before the announcement, Lamont was worried about going far from home to establish his career. The move means he will be joining the State College.

Lamont, a team captain, was among the under-the-radar prospects for the Lions in 2021. He did not have the hype of first-rounders Odafe (Jayson), Oweh (Ravens) and Micah Parsons (Cowboys). He also did not match the hype in the second-rounder of the production. Nonetheless, ESPN's Todd McShay ranked Lamont in the thirty-first safety position while The Athletic's Dane Brugler ranked him in the forty-third safety position.

Penn State football roster

Lamont Wade was elected to enter the 2020 NFL Draft even though he could have gone back to the Lions for another season. The NCAA granted players an added year of eligibility because of the pandemic.

Lamont Wade NFL career and path to a roster appears to be through special terms. His ability to make plays with the ball in his hands is an asset, especially in the defence position. His stature makes him suited to play as a sub-package corner in the NFL.

The talented American footballer is also explosive. He boasts of incredible speeds and can make to a tackle. His height is still a setback, although the team might have him play a safety position.

Lamont Wade has landed a life-changing opportunity in the NFL. While he might have a couple of setbacks, the Steelers are hopeful that he will give his best.

