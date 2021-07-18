Lingashoni teasers for August 2021: The heart wants what it wants

What surprises does your beloved Lingashoni cast have for you in August? A lot is going to happen in the series. Most of the characters learn valuable lessons about life the hard way. Lingashoni teasers for August 2021 unveils how the series will turn out next month.

Everything that happens on 1Magic's Lingashoni series will take your breath away. For instance, Puleng gets into a deal with Papi and the Mchunu brothers, but her plan does not go as she expected. She uses Seipati to make a milestone. However, things worsen for Puleng when Mandla discovers her secrets.

Lingashoni teasers August 2021

Lingashoni shows that the world has no space for weaklings. Everyone has to step up their game to survive. However, ensure that you keep your heart in check. It wants what it wants but can land you into hot soup. Who among the Lingashoni actors is regretting their decisions?

Monday, 2nd August 2021

Episode 77

Mohau faces the music from all angles for having an extramarital affair. The Mchunus confront Tower and Skoon, and someone catches Mpumi drinking away her problems.

Tuesday, 3rd August 2021

Episode 78

Tebatso risks it all to gain attention from the Mchunu brothers. Mandla makes another bloodcurdling revelation as Mpumi defends herself against the narcissistic mother-in-law.

Wednesday, 4th August 2021

Episode 79

Seipati sinks into more problems, and Mohau reveals the secrets. Tebatso is shocked to witness how Mdu and Ace ruthlessly deal with their enemies. Meanwhile, Mpumi's confrontation sets Sara's heart on fire.

Thursday, 5th August 2021

Episode 80

Mandla threatens to throw Seipati out of the house if she continues to defend Mohau. Mdu puts a bullet into Skoon in kneecaps, and Sarah admits she is battling emotional torture.

Monday, 9th August 2021

Episode 81

Mandla makes things worse for Mohau, and the Mchunu brothers handle a delicate and tricky situation. Later, Mpumi suffers the consequences of what she has been doing.

Tuesday, 10th August 2021

Episode 82

Mandla strives to protect the little reputation Cele is left with. Meanwhile, the Mchunu brothers are forcing Toolkit and Skoon to give them vital information, and Sarah makes Mpumi's life a living hell.

Wednesday, 11th August 2021

Episode 83

Puleng lands into a mess while Seipati guards her secret with everything she has. The Mchunus feels relieved when their last option bears fruits. It looks like Skoon and Tower have reached a dead end, and Sarah exposes Mpumi's shameful secrets during a prayer session.

Thursday, 12th August 2021

Episode 84

Puleng's lies catch up with her, and Robert attacks the Mchunu brothers when they least expect it. Mpumi decides to show her enemy how good she is at the game.

Monday, 16th August 2021

Episode 85

Seipati is determined to stay in Johannesburg regardless of the obstacles. Meanwhile, the Mchunu brothers strike a hot deal with Puleng and Papi. At the same time, Mpumi creates a master plan that will help her flee from Sarah.

Tuesday, 17th August 2021

Episode 86

Mandla swears to discover the truth behind the wedding. Elsewhere, NJ feels terrible when his secret affair comes to the limelight. Mpumi will do anything in her powers to evade her makoti responsibilities.

Wednesday, 18th August 2021

Episode 87

Puleng tries to turn things against Seipati, and Mdu is not ready to tell his son the bitter truth. Meanwhile, the makoti kit is making Mpumi's life miserable.

Thursday, 19th August 2021

Episode 88

Puleng wants to use Mohau to achieve her heart's desires, and Phakade thirsts for blood when he discovers who killed his younger brother. Meanwhile, the sun shines upon Mpumi, for she gets what she wanted.

Monday, 23rd August 2021

Episode 89

Seipati humbles in front of Puleng after Mohau betrays her. Ace's big mouth puts someone's life in danger. Later, Mpumi finds a way to use the makoti kit to her advantage.

Tuesday, 24th August 2021

Episode 90

Puleng's plans backfire, and the Mchunu's try their best to heal old wounds. Elsewhere, Mpumi's lies trap her in a complicated situation.

Wednesday, 25th August 2021

Episode 91

Puleng feels the heat when the bad decisions she made in the past bear fruit. Mdu rejects Phakade's proposal, and Mpumi's life suddenly turns upside down.

Thursday, 26th August 2021

Episode 92

Papi teaches Mohau a lifetime lesson, and Ace does not seek Mdu's consent before extending a helping hand to Phakade. The regretful Mpumi seeks Donald's forgiveness.

Monday, 30th August 2021

Episode 93

Puleng feels the ground should swallow her when Mandla discovers her secret. At the same time, Ace protects Phakade when he double-crosses his father. The Nondumo aunts arrive with the sole mission of putting things back to order.

Tuesday, 31st August 2021

Episode 94

Mandla is dumbfounded by the things he discovers about his wife. Phakade rescues NJ from a life-threatening situation, and Donald refuses to help Mpumi when she needs him.

Mpumi

The dramatic Sarah uses the family prayer time to expose her daughter-in-law's mischief. However, Mpumi proves she is water and ice whenever Sarah spits fire. Later, Mpumi gets tired of evading her makoti obligations and decides to use the situation for her own good.

Mohau

Mohau regrets cheating on his wife. Mandla, Mohau's father-in-law, demands Seipati should stop siding with Mohau or leave the house for good. Mandla later makes Mohau's life miserable, and Mohau breaks Seipati's trust.

Watch the episode unveiled on Lingashoni teasers for August 2021 on 1Magic. The show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 19h30. The moral lesson of the story is to teach you to think through everything before following your heart.

