Things are getting hot for various characters on Mzansi Magic's DiepCity. The situation gets complicated for the girls when a corpse is discovered. They try their best to stay clean, but the authorities cannot stop going after them. Discover how the drama unfolds from the following DiepCity teasers.

Despite having been in an abusive relationship, Sne regrets what they did to Fistos. Will she confess the truth? Elsewhere, Mgedeza's relationship with Zola makes Maureen suspicious.

DiepCity teasers for August 2021

DiepCity's Nox and her three friends have gotten away with numerous crimes. Will they be able to get away with the latest murder? Read the following teasers to know what is coming up in DiepCity August episodes.

2nd August 2021 (Monday – Episode 86)

A guilt-ridden Sne has a hard time accepting their recent actions. Elsewhere, Zola and Mgedeza are headed for a disagreement.

3rd August 2021 (Tuesday – Episode 87)

Asanda and Sne are yet to move past Fisto's incidence, although Nox and Lerato are of the idea that they focus on the future. Mgedeza makes up his mind to blend in Zola's game.

4th August 2021 (Wednesday – Episode 88)

The girls freak out when a corpse is found by the veld. Do they have something to do with it?

5th August 2021 (Thursday – Episode 89)

Zola and Mgedeza engage in a very risky affair. Meanwhile, memories of Fistos continue to haunt Sne.

6th August 2021 (Friday – Episode 90)

What the girls did is almost coming to light. Can they prevent the truth from being discovered? Mgedeza is shocked when he comes across information about a backstabber.

9th August 2021 (Monday – Episode 91)

Smangaliso receives a harsh ultimatum. On the other hand, Ntswaki asks Maureen to help her deal with a lady encroaching their territory.

10th August 2021 (Tuesday – Episode 92)

Sne's life is getting harder by the day because of Makazi's doings. Maureen has suspicions regarding Mgedeza and Zola's relationship being more than what they are portraying.

11th August 2021 (Wednesday – Episode 93)

Maureen is furious when she finds out that Mgedeza might be having an affair. What will she do to him?

12th August 2021 (Thursday – Episode 94)

Makazi narrowly fails to get the girl's money. Meanwhile, the girls get themselves in a vulnerable state as they meet a police officer.

13th August 2021 (Friday – Episode 95)

Mgedeza attempts to prevent Lerato from going away with Smangaliso. Authorities bring in Themba to inquire about the death of Fistos.

16th August 2021 (Monday – Episode 96)

A worried Lerato tries to locate Smangaliso. Meanwhile, the girls try to figure out a way to clear Themba without making themselves look guilty.

17th August 2021 (Tuesday – Episode 97)

Warrant Officer Cele has not given up following the girls. Nox and her accomplices must do something with the murder weapon before it is discovered.

18th August 2021 (Wednesday – Episode 98)

Maureen is in tears, but Mgedeza does not comfort her. Ntswaki informs Mgedeza that the girls might be in a difficult situation.

19th August 2021 (Thursday – Episode 99)

Themba goes to see Sne behind bars following her arrest. Meanwhile, Maureen demands that Mgedeza accompanies her to the police station to accost Ntswaki.

20th August 2021 (Friday – Episode 100)

The arrest of Sne worries Charleston, and he wants Asanda to give him an explanation. Zola goes to Mgedeza to remind him about his membership fee that he is yet to pay.

23rd August 2021 (Monday – Episode 101)

Mgedeza confesses about being intertwined in Zola's affairs. Themba blames Mary for not caring about Sne despite being her friend.

24th August 2021 (Tuesday – Episode 102)

Sne cannot stop thinking about the things that occurred to lead to her arrest. She realizes that it is useless to keep running away.

25th August 2021 (Wednesday – Episode 103)

Sne is finally back home, and Mary cannot hide her joy. Mgedeza reveals to Danger that it is becoming difficult to deal with Zola. Meanwhile, Ntswaki expects Mgedeza to return her favor with a romantic reward.

26th August 2021 (Thursday – Episode 104)

Maureen's non-stop talk about Zola makes Mgedeza lose his cool. Elsewhere, Charleston asks Asanda to forgive her for associating her with Sne's problems.

27th August 2021 (Friday – Episode 105)

Zola changes her perspective of Maureen and starts viewing her as a true friend after noticing what Mgedeza sees in her. Lerato wants to make arrangements for Maureen's pregnancy photoshoot.

30th August 2021 (Monday – Episode 106)

Mgedeza is convinced that both his women will agree to the isithembu. Later, he is chased out of their room by Maureen.

31st August 2021 (Tuesday – Episode 107)

Khumo is filled with worry after finding Mgedeza sleeping on the couch. Meanwhile, Themba is making people see a video that he took of Maureen and Zola arguing.

What happens to DiepCity characters?

DiepCity August episodes focus on the aftermath of Fistos' murder. After his body is discovered, the police launch an investigation to find the culprit. Here is a recap of what goes on with some of DiepCity's cast members.

Nox and the girls

They kill Fistos and freak out when his body is discovered in the veld. With the authorities hot on their heels, they have to deal appropriately with the murder weapon. How long until everything comes to light?

Sne

After eliminating Fistos, she has difficulty moving past the incident and memories of him start to haunt her. She is later arrested for the death and realizes that she can no longer run away from the truth. Will she take the blame?

Mgedeza

His dealings with Zola get complicated, and he realizes that he is entangled in her web. A suspicious Maureen is convinced that there is more to his relationship with Zola and later gets mad when she realizes he might be having an affair.

The above DiepCity teasers reveal how Nox and the girls do their best to stay clean after committing a crime. Can they hide the truth forever? Know how the drama unfolds in DiepCity August episodes by watching the show on Mzansi Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 8.30 p.m.

