Chris Hemsworth, without a doubt, is one of the most talented actors in the world. His ability to express his emotion and make every scene seem realistic is just outstanding. With his kind of success in acting, he has earned a lot in terms of money. So, how much is Chris Hemsworth's net worth? Read on to find out.

Christopher Hemsworth is an Australian actor who rose to prominence playing Kim Hyde in the Australian television series Home and Away before beginning a film career in Hollywood. Photo: Mike Coppola

What is Chris Hemsworth's net worth? In this article, we will look at how much he has earned from the various movies he has appeared in.

Who is Chris Hemsworth?

Christopher Hemsworth is an Australian actor. He first rose to prominence in Australia, playing Kim Hyde in the Australian television series Home and Away (2004–2007) before beginning a film career in Hollywood. Hemsworth is best known for playing Thor in eight Marvel Cinematic Universe films, starting with Thor (2011) and appearing most recently in Avengers: Endgame (2019), which established him among the world's highest-paid actors.

How much is the net worth of Chris Hemsworth?

According to Wealth Gorilla, The Australian actor is currently worth over $130 million. He, however, has not accumulated this wealth from acting alone. Chris has done various endorsements for several companies, which has earned him more income.

Chris Hemsworth and Marvel

The Australian actor is famous for taking one of the lead roles in a Marvel movie. Photo: @GeekNewsNetwork

Chris has starred in some of the highest-grossing moves of all time. This is his salary from the various MCU projects he has starred in.

How much did Chris Hemsworth get paid for Thor?

Thor is a 2011 American Superhero based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Back then, the MCU was young and was not as popular. After its release, the movie grossed about $181 million in North America and $238.3 million in other territories for a worldwide total of $449.3 million. It was the 11th highest-grossing film of 2011.

The net worth of Chris Hemsworth increased by $150 thousand after this movie.

How much did Chris Hemsworth make in Thor 2?

The Australian actor starred in its sequel in 2013 titled Thor: The Dark World from the first Thor movie. The film grossed over $206 million in North America and $438.4 million in other markets for a worldwide total of $644.8 million.

It is reported that he earned about $30 million from the film. In that year, he earned a total of $37 million, making him one of the highest-paid actors in 2014.

Thor: Ragnarok earnings

The net worth of Chris Hemsworth has experienced steady growth as he went on with his acting career. Photo: @knivesouthor

Source: Twitter

In 2017, Forbes named Chris the 11th highest-paid actor in Hollywood, making a total of $31.5 million. By that point, he had a host of movies under his belt, including Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Age of Ultron, among others.

Chris Hemsworth's Avengers salary

The character Thor has been in almost all of the Avengers movies, with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame being two of the highest-grossing movies of all time. To star in these movies, he had to renew his contract with Marvel. It is estimated that he made about $15 million to $20 million from each film. In 2018, the year when Infinity War was released, Chris made $64.5 million.

Which other movies has Chris Hemsworth starred in?

The Australian actor has created a big name for himself in the film industry. Apart from the MCU, he has also appeared in other projects. Other Chris Hemsworth movies include The Huntsman: Winter's War, Extraction, and Men in Black.

Endorsements

The Marvel star will begin his debut as the new Hugo Boss brand ambassador this spring/summer season and will continue to do so throughout 2021. Having previously worked for the brand's perfume line, the 37-year old actor will appear in the fashion campaign.

How does Chris Hemsworth spend his money?

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky at the UK Premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy" at Empire Leicester Square on July 24, 2014, in London, England. Photo: Anthony Harvey

It is no secret that The 37-year-old star is one wealthy actor. So, how does he spend his hard-earned fortune? For starters, he bought a $9 million mansion and had it completely renovated, turning it into his $30 million Australian compound.

That should not be surprising since the actor has been known to host parties on $100 million yachts and even travels with his friends to Las Vegas for the weekend using a private jet. Additionally, as his current home was being renovated, the Marvel star bought a well-hidden $4.3 million beachside mansion in the same neighbourhood and sold it later on.

How much is Chris Hemsworth's wife worth?

The Extraction star found the love of his life in the Spanish model Elsa Pataky, an actress and film producer. With a net worth of $50 million, the gorgeous actress has also earned a fortune from her career.

Chris Hemsworth net worth is indeed hard-earned, and he deserves to live the good life he has. He is a darling to see on our televisions, and we hope to see more of him.

