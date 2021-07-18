The Wild Thornberrys series on Nickelodeon focuses on Eliza, one of the Thornberrys' children, who has the power to communicate with animals. Interestingly, the girl's family travels worldwide, making wildlife documentaries as a passion and source of income. The Wild Thornberrys' Eliza befriends animals, which later lands her in trouble.

Where did Eliza get the magical ability? She rescued a shaman transformed into a trapped warthog. The shaman shows his gratitude by bestowing upon her supernatural powers. Eliza and her chimpanzee pet have the best adventures in the wild.

The Wild Thornberrys characters

What nationality are The Wild Thornberrys? The film portrays the characters as British and uses the British accent even though it is American. Your children will love it. Is Wild Thornberrys movie on Netflix? The series is available on multiple movie streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Foxtel Now. Here are The Wild Thornberrys cast (main characters), their roles, and the latest updates about each character:

1. Lacey Nicole Chabert as Eliza Thornberry

Eliza is the youngest daughter of the Thornberrys. She has freckles, keeps braided hair, and wears eyeglasses and braces. Everyone thinks Eliza is a normal red-head and shy 11-year-old girl. On the contrary, the girl has a supernatural ability to communicate with animals. It helps her have a special bond with her pet chimpanzee named Darwin.

Disclosing who she is to her family will make her lose the magic. Viewers learned in the later episode that Eliza and The Wild Thornberrys' Donnie are close, but they are not blood-related. Who are his parents?

2. Danielle Andrea Harris as Debbie Thornberry

Eliza is 16 years old and the only family member who knows Eliza's weird ability. However, she cannot snitch on her sister, or she will turn into a baboon. Debbie loves her peekaboo hairstyle and a rock fashion.

3. Michael Peter Balzary (Flea) as Donnie Thornberry

Nigel and Marianne Thornberry adopted the 5-year-old boy. What happened to Donnie's parents on The Wild Thornberrys? Ruthless poachers killed them. The Origin of Donnie episode reveals that his parents were great old friends with the Thornberrys. Donnie, Debbie, and Eliza are so close that no one would realize that he is adopted.

4. Thomas Kane Roberts as Darwin

Darwin, the chimpanzee, is Thornberrys' pet. Although he wears Debbie's blue and white striped tank top, Eliza is his favourite family member. She understands his animal language. In the series, Thomas Kane speaks in a distinct upper-British accent.

5. Jonathan Taylor Thomas as Tyler Tucker

Tyle is one of The Wild Thornberrys' recurring characters. He is a year older but less mature than Eliza. His cousins, Eliza and Debbie, always have his back because he is ignorant of the dangers of living in the wild. Tyler’s parents also featured in the series.

6. Timothy James Curry as Nigel Thornberry

Who is The Wild Thornberrys' dad? Timothy Curry voices two characters. He is Nigel and Radcliffe (Nigel's father). In most animations, voice artists pass their voices from one generation to another. A daughter/mother or a father/grandson can share the same voice.

Sir Nigel Thornberry has two daughters, Eliza and Debbie, and a son named Donnie. He travels with his family worldwide, creating wildlife documentaries. Nigel finds life more meaningful by exploring nature and facing life-threatening situations.

7. Jodi Carlisle as Marianne Thornberry

Marrianne is an alumnus of the University of California in Berkeley. She is Nigel's wife and the mother of his children. Her role is that of a strong, adventurous woman who supports her husband, disciplines her children, prioritizes their education, and protects them from danger. Marrianne sometimes loses patience with Nigel when he goes on dangerous adventures, especially with children.

8. Lynn Rachel Redgrave as Cordelia Thornberry

She is Nigel's mother, which makes her Eliza's grandmother. Lynn and her husband, Radcliffe, are an aristocratic British couple. They raise Nigel in the UK and send him to Harrow School near London.

9. Eddie Asner as Frank Hunter

Frank is married to Sophie Hunter. He is Eliza's maternal grandfather since he is Marianne's mother. Frank is only seen in The Anniversary episode of The Wild Thornberrys because of health complications.

10. Betty White as Sophie Hunter

She is Eliza's maternal grandmother. Betty is Marrianne's mother. In the Nigel Knows Best episode, viewers get to see Sophie and Marrianne addressing their mother-daughter issues. Sophie also appears in more episodes like Family Tradition and The Origin of Donnie.

Nickelodeon's The Wild Thornberrys is the best show to tune in whenever the entire family gets time to spend together. The animation series is a mixture of comedy, horror, adventures and action.

