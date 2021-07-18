Gomora 2 Teasers for August 2021: Don thwarts and shoots London

Gomora South African drama is a story about the struggle between the rich and the poor. Two families with opposing financial statuses are at loggerheads in a battle of love, money and power. One of the families lives in Sandton, a community for the well-to-do. The other family lives in the ghetto side of the township, popularly known as Gomora. Gomora 2 teasers for August 2021 further explains how the families attempt to make the nest out of their lives.

The Gomora 2 teasers for August 2021 broadens various social vices such as deceit, crime, and violence. It also shows that even criminals desire true love and complete loyalty. When Don becomes the boss at the expense of a gang member, little did he know that he was asking for trouble. What is the cost of attaining power? Check out these snippets for more information.

Gomora 2 teasers for August 2021

What will Melusi do when he gets tired of cheating, and who will he choose between Thathi and Gladys? Besides, will Ntokozo find what he is looking for, and you think the Dlamini family will finally break apart? The Gomora 2 teasers for August gives a preview of what to expect in these fresh episodes.

Episode 71 - Monday, 2nd of August, 2021

London tells Sdumo, Brian, and Don that Gladys Dlamini is inside the vehicle. The news shocks them, but they quickly dismissed it. However, Gladys and Zodwa have a deep conversation, and Gladys' decision weakens Melusi.

Episode 72 - Tuesday, 3rd of August, 2021

Mazet and Sonto's relationship is in trouble when Mazet attempts to get back to her old ways. But then, Thathi receives shocking news from Melusi.

Episode 73 - Wednesday, 4th of August, 2021

London and Don disagree over Mazet, while Gladys forces Melusi to make a difficult choice.

Episode 74 - Thursday, 5th of August, 2021

Melusi has difficulty managing the two women in his life, whereas Gomora is experiencing a change in criminal activities, while Zodwa begins to see Don differently.

Episode 75 - Friday, 6th of August, 2021

The entire gang is in trouble because of London's pride, and Thathi shares a secret with Pretty. Meanwhile, Don gets a favour, courtesy of his pleasant behaviour.

Episode 76 - Monday, 9th of August, 2021

London is apprehended, and the rest of the crew must make some crucial moves and quickly too. However, Melusi finds his double standard lifestyle tiring, while Zodwa makes Don a lunchbox like a caring wife.

Episode 77 - Tuesday, 10th of August, 2021

Melusi is confused about his love affair with Thathi, and Don is planning something big for himself and the rest of the gang. Elsewhere, Simphiwe meets rejection when he approaches Sibongile.

Episode 78 - Wednesday, 11th of August, 2021

Gladys discovers her challenging pregnancy-related situation, while London talks to Sibongile to Don's chagrin. Meanwhile, Melusi ends the relationship with Thathi.

Episode 79 - Thursday, 12th of August, 2021

Thathi decides to beg Melusi to rekindle the dying flame of love between them, while a suspicious Hlungwani prevents this from happening. Meanwhile, Mazet is frustrated when Don pulls away from her attempt to kiss him, while Zodwa is bothered about the possibility of another woman in Don's life.

Episode 80 - Friday, 13th of August, 2021

Don's attitude makes Mazet doubt her sexual appeal, and Melusi's feelings for Thathi no longer exist. Meanwhile, London threatens Sibongile after she embarrasses him in the presence of some students.

Episode 81 - Monday, 16th of August, 2021

Don shoots at London while Ntokozo hears Melusi breaking up with Thathi. Elsewhere, Miss Hlungwani is drunk, and she points at Thathi.

Episode 82 - Tuesday, 17th of August, 2021

Ntokozo proves to be Melusi's problem, while Don is now the leader of Gomora's tsotsis. Finally, however, a beautiful lady feels offended because her advances are rejected.

Episode 83 - Wednesday, 18th of August, 2021

Melusi persuades Miss Hlungwani to plead for forgiveness after her questionable outbursts. However, Teddy and Ntokozo find evidence of Melusi's affair, while London sets a trap for Don.

Episode 84 - Thursday, 19th of August, 2021

Dom is unaware of the attacks on two of his businesses. But then, Ntokozo makes a shocking discovery while Sibongile weeps before school, thereby getting Zodwa worried.

Episode 85 - Friday, 20th of August, 2021

Ntokozo finds damning evidence, and it might break his family apart. Elsewhere, Mazet and Don engage in a heated argument that ends in threats of death.

Episode 86 - Monday, 23rd of August, 2021

Don realises that some members of his gang are disloyal after a shocking event. Meanwhile, Ntokozo's family members are under pressure to look into his situation because of his misbehaviour at home and school.

Episode 87 - Tuesday, 24th of August, 2021

Officer Nabe attempts to investigate the case of Sonto's shooting while Gladys teaches Melusi's mistress and her rival a lesson. But, unfortunately, Don does not tell Zodwa the truth about the shooting.

Episode 88 - Wednesday, 25th of August, 2021

Mazet challenges Don after Sonto becomes unconscious, and Gladys finds out shocking information.

Episode 89 - Thursday, 26th of August, 2021

Will the Dlaminis go ahead with the divorce case? A grave choice must be made between the queen's head and that of the King when two cards are delivered.

Episode 90 - Friday, 27th of August, 2021

Thathi has a rethink after observing Gladys solution to Melusi's fornication, while Sonto's existence is at the mercy of Brian. Meanwhile, Sibongile attempts to move on from a terrible experience.

Melusi

Melusi is a young man trying to please two women at the same time. However, he finds the situation tiring and, at some point, calls it quits with one of the ladies. Yet, another set of trouble starts for him when Nkotoso and Teddy dig into his infidelities.

Don

Don is a member of a notorious gang who has a way of making ladies fall for his charm. However, his behaviour troubles his girlfriend, even though Don is in trouble with another syndicate member. After shooting at his arch-rival, he became the group leader, but this begins his problems. His businesses start to suffer, and he discovers that some of his crew are sellouts. To crown it, Don gets into a fight with Mazet and lies to Zodwa.

These Gomora 2 teasers have given a sneak peek into the suspense that awaits you in the upcoming episodes of this extraordinary drama. For instance, as loyalty is put to the test among members of a notorious gang after a fight broke out among the big guns, what do you think will happen? Also, now that Don, London, and Melusi have found out that all is fair in love and war, how will this impact them? Do not miss this month's show.

