This week has been full of exciting sports, readers loved the following stories. We learned three amazing facts about Jessica Motaung. Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat wants to lead the team and Jomo Sono is proud of Pitso Mosimane.

In addition, all the latest transfers news and the season is a few weeks away and a number of players are yet to secure their futures. Amanda Dlamini, former Banyana Banyana captain, has been named the South African Football Association's (SAFA) Senior Commercial and Marketing Manager.

1. Jessica Motaung: 3 Facts About the Stunning Kaizer Chiefs Marketing Director

Motaung is the club’s marketing director and she is one of the longest-serving staff members of the Glamour Boys. She has filled the role since 2003 and is known for her humility towards the football fans whenever there’s an opportunity to meet them.

However, she remains a very private person when it comes to her personal life and profile, but we have managed to gather a few things you may have not known about the experienced administrator.

Briefly News takes a look at Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung’s life. Image: @kcfcofficial

Source: Instagram

2. Khama Billiat Wants to Lead Kaizer Chiefs Back to Glory With Champions League Win

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat is aware that the team is not doing as well as it once was, but he wants to bring the glory days back. As Chiefs prepare for the CAF Champions League final against Al Ahly, Billiat is hoping for a win.

Speaking about his time at Amakhosi, the forward says that he feels that he is definitely in the right place at the right time. There's tons of pressure for the squad to perform but he thinks that it's possible.

"Right now we are in the final and we are 90 minutes away from the biggest trophy that all clubs in Africa would want to have‚" he told SowetanLIVE.

3. Jomo Sono Proud to See Pitso Mosimane and Arthur Zwane Fighting to Top CAF Trophy

Two former Jomo Cosmos players are set to battle it out for the CAF Champions League trophy this weekend and owner Jomo Sono says he is humbled.

The two South African coaches in the form of Pitso Mosimane and Arthur Zwane, will be gunning for the biggest prize at Stade Mohammed V on Saturday night. Mosimane is in charge of Al Ahly whilst Zwane will be manning the touchline for Kaizer Chiefs.

Speaking to a local publication ahead of the final, ‘The Black Prince’ says he is honoured to see his products on the verge of making history.

4. DStv Premiership: All the Latest Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs Transfers

The return of the 2021/22 DStv Premiership season is a few weeks away and a number of players are yet to secure their futures. Whilst some of the South African top-flight clubs have reported for pre-season, some players are training on their own.

Briefly News takes a look at the transfer rumours doing the rounds in the football scene and we also look at the players that have found new football homes.

Phakamani Mahlambi of Mamelodi Sundowns is one of those facing an uncertain future at Chloorkop and reports indicate that he may be loaned out once again.

5. Former Banyana Banyana Player Amanda Dlamini Appointed as SAFA Corporate Manager

Amanda Dlamini, former Banyana Banyana captain, has been named the South African Football Association's (SAFA) Senior Commercial and Marketing Manager.

Dlamini has been hired by SAFA to oversee and monitor commercial partners, sponsors for events and initiatives, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

CEO Tebogo Motlanthe applauded the midfielder's inclusion into the administrative structure, calling her a "legend" who represented South Africa at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics according to KickOff.

