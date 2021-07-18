Weekly Wrap: Woman takes care of poor boy, a looted pig and baby gets rescued

This week has seen a lot of inspiring news after the recent unrest. A woman promised to look after a poor boy who looted clothes. A video of men looting a live pig during the protests and a homeless man rescued a newborn baby.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A lady made a dramatic entry to her 50th birthday by hiding inside a coffin and a suspect being arrested by the police decided it was the perfect time to twerk.

1. Woman Vows to Take Care of Poor Boy Who Looted Clothes, Asks Mzansi's Help to Find Him

With the looting incidents and violent protests calming down in Gauteng, one young boy’s plight has caught the attention of a generous social media user. The boy is seen in a video showing new clothes he looted from one of the shopping malls.

According to a video shared by @SixoGxilishe, she wants to clothe the young boy and has urged people who know the boy to contact her. She says her generosity will not just be a once-off thing but she will continue to look after the poor kid.

South Africans are reacting to a woman's call to help a poor boy who has looted clothes. Image: @SixoGxilishe/Twitter

Source: Twitter

2. “A Pig”: Mzansi Reacts to Video of 2 Men Carrying a Live Pig, Dressed in New Clothes

South Africans have used the opportunity to protest for the release of former president Jacob Zuma for their personal gains. Many have benefitted from looting shops for items such as television sets and microwaves but there are two guys who went too far.

The pair is seen in a video carrying a live pig as they were looking for an easy way home, the animal keeps trying to escape. The clip is doing the rounds on social media and has sparked massive reactions.

It is shared by @KulaniCool and he says the two gentlemen are now dressed in brand new clothes they possibly looted from one of the clothing stores.

3. Homeless Man Rescues Newborn Baby From a Dustbin, SA Celebrates the Hero

A local man is being celebrated after rescuing an innocent child from a dustbin. The homeless man had been rummaging through a dustbin when he stumbled upon the crying newborn, still attached to the umbilical cord.

The nameless homeless man has since been celebrated as a hero with local Facebook page, @EmerGmedZN heading online to share the touching story.

"In the early hours of Sunday morning, Emer-G-Med paramedics were called to assist Durban Metro Police Services, after a homeless man made a shocking discovery whilst dumpster diving on Boscombe Place in the South Beach area."

"Paramedics responded to the scene and found a newborn baby girl in the dustbin, still attached to her umbilical cord and placenta."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

4. Lady Makes Entrance in a Casket into Venue for her 50th Birthday Party, Video Causes Huge Stir

Birthdays are special moments in one's life and a lady sure made hers an unforgettable one.

The lady who has become the talk of social media recently marked her 50th birthday and arrived in an unusual carriage to the party venue.

In a video shared on Instagram by @gossipboyz1, the lady was brought into the venue in a glass casket.

As she got to the venue, guests helped her out of the casket. The unidentified lady was then handed a microphone with which she performed a song to the admiration of the guests.

5. Lol: Unfazed Man Twerks to Police Frisking Him, Gives SA the Funnies

A man has made being frisked by police fashionable as he shook, wriggled and twerked in the midst of being patted down by a police officer.

There is no information to suggest where the video was taken but it is believed it could be in Mzansi, either in KwaZulu-Natal or Gauteng, where days of unrest have seen the SAPS and SANDF patrolling the streets in numbers.

The two provinces have been engulfed by raging bouts of looting, theft, destruction of property, and acts of violence which have resulted in the deaths of a number of people.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za