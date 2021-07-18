Lizzo outfit ideas: 30 bold and inspiring styles that will look good on you
Lizzo outfit ideas: 30 bold and inspiring styles that will look good on you

by  Eunice Njoki

Lizzo is a talented American musician and rapper, but her influence goes beyond entertainment. She is known to be a vocal LBGTQ+ supporter and an inspiration for body positivity among plus size women. Lizzo's choice of style has also made her a fashion icon to fans. This article looks at some of the best Lizzo outfit ideas that the singer has won on the red carpet, SNL, NBA games, and other functions.

Lizzo outfit ideas
Lizzo is known to promote body positivity through the outfits she wears. Photo: @jim Spellman, @David M.Benett, @Rodin Eckenroth, @AxelleBauer (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Lizzo has a bold and unapologetic personality that is often reflected in her music and outfit choice. With great hits like Juice, Good As Hell, and Truth Hurts, the upcoming singer has a bright future in the pop industry.

Lizzo's top 30 bold fashion moments

Loving yourself is a concept that Lizzo lives by and can be seen in everything she does. What is Lizzo's dress size? She is 18+ and is proud to be associated with the plus size community. If you want to have that Lizzo moment, take a look at the following top 30 outfits that the rising star has nailed in the recent past.

1. Pink goddess

Lizzo outfit ideas
The singer wore a pink gown on the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards red carpet. Photo: @Kevin Mazur
Source: Getty Images

2. Message dress

Lizzo outfit ideas
The singer encouraged people to vote using her ensemble at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Photo: @Amy Sussman
Source: Getty Images

3. Print dress

Lizzo outfit ideas
The artist looks stunning in bold prints. Photo: @Steve Granitz
Source: Getty Images

4. Asymmetry does the trick

Lizzo outfit ideas
This asymmetrical one shoulder dress brought out her figure in a perfect manner. Photo: @David M. Benett
Source: Getty Images

5. Chocolate queen

Lizzo outfit ideas
The singer wore a milk chocolate gown at the 2020 BRIT Awards. Photo: @Jim Dyson
Source: Getty Images

6. Blue sequin gown

Lizzo outfit ideas
Lizzo looks iconic with her strapless and high-slit blue sequin gown. Photo: @Mike Marsland
Source: Getty Images

7. Two-piece black latex

Lizzo outfit ideas
The two-piece black latex gave her a cool casual appearance. Photo: @Dominic Lipinski
Source: Getty Images

8. Shiny Atelier Versace

Lizzo's outfit at the Grammys
Versace looks this good with 3 Grammy Awards. Photo: @Steve Granitz
Source: Getty Images

9. Strapless white Versace never goes wrong

Lizzo outfit ideas
The singer wore a Strapless white Versace gown at the 62nd Grammy Awards. Photo: @David Crotty
Source: Getty Images

10. Glittery back bustier

Plus-size fashion
The musician wears clothes that embrace her curvy body. Photo: @Jean Baptiste Lacroix
Source: Getty Images

11. All black affair

Lizzo outfit ideas
Lizzo looks great in bold outfits. Photo: @Steve Granitz
Source: Getty Images

12. One-shoulder mini

Plus-size fashion
The Good As Hell singer wearing a one-shoulder mini dress iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball. Photo: @Jim Spellman
Source: Getty Images

13. Figure-hugging denim

Lizzo outfit ideas
Any figure-hugging ensemble looks great on the singer. Photo: @Gilbert Carrasquillo
Source: Getty Images

14. Cheetah print pants

Lizzo outfit ideas
The singer wore cuffed cheetah pants at KII FM’s Jingle Ball. Photo: @David Livingston
Source: Getty Images

15. Cowgirl Gucci vibes

Plus-size fashion
The singer had an ultimate Gucci cowgirl look with this ensemble. Photo: @Omar Vega
Source: Getty Images

16. Ruffled Valentino dress

Plus-size fashion
The Juice hitmaker looks stunning in this one-shoulder ruffled Valentino dress. Photo: @AxelleBauer
Source: Getty Images

17. Iconic tulle gown

Lizzo's purple outfit
The singer performed in a purple tulle gown at the American Music Awards in November 2019. Photo: @Jeff Kravitz
Source: Getty Images

18. Two-tone dress

Plus-size fashion
Lizzo embraced her curvy body in this two-tone dress. Photo: @Jeff Spicer
Source: Getty Images

19. Tie-dye outfit

Plus-size fashion
This tie-dye ensemble made her look amazing. Photo: @Pacific Press
Source: Getty Images

20. The red queen

Lizzo's red carpet outfit
The singer wore this red sequined dress at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: @Bauer-Griffin
Source: Getty Images

21. Brown empress

Plus-size fashion
Lizzo rocked at the 2019 BET Awards with this brown mini dress. Photo: @Rodin Eckenroth
Source: Getty Images

22. Christopher John Rogers look

Plus-size fashion
This green dress brought out the singer's vibrant personality. Photo: @Frazer Harrison
Source: Getty Images

23. Marc Jacobs gown

Lizzo's pink dress
This pink feathery gown gave her an empress appearance. Photo: @Jennifer Graylock
Source: Getty Images

24. Neon green gown

Plus-size fashion
Neon green never looked this good. Photo: @Lisa O'connor
Source: Getty Images

25. Suit affair

Saturday night live Lizzo outfit
Official is also an amazing outfit choice for Lizzo. Photo: @Gregg DeGuire
Source: Getty Images

26. Joggers and hoodie

Plus-size fashion
Joggers and a hoodie are an ideal outfit for a casual outing. Photo: @Frazer Harrison
Source: Getty Images

27. Party girl look

Plus-size fashion
This black miniskirt and red crop top gave Lizzo an ultimate party girl appearance. Photo: @Vivien Killilea
Source: Getty Images

28. Cheetah print

Plus-size fashion
Attractive cheetah girl. Photo: @Daniel Zuchnik
Source: Getty Images

29. Black and white print dress

Plus-size fashion
Lizzo's curvacious figure looked amazing in this black and white print dress. Photo: @Jason LaVeris
Source: Getty Images

30. Bold in brown

Plus-size fashion
This brown dress and matching pumps gave her an official look. Photo: @Jamie McCarthy
Source: Getty Images

Lizzo’s Lakers game outfit

Lizzo outfit Lakers game
Lizzo (center) wearing a dress that is bare behind during a Lakers game in 2019. Photo: @Allen Berezovsky
Source: Getty Images

The singer wore a thong dress to an NBA game between Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves in December 2019. Lizzo’s Lakers outfit sparked controversy, but the Juice hitmaker remained unapologetic.

Which of the above Lizzo outfit did you like the most? It is hard to choose just one because all of them are hot and bring out the best of her personality. She is all about body positivity for curvy women, and that is visible in her ensembles.

