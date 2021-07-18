Lizzo outfit ideas: 30 bold and inspiring styles that will look good on you

Lizzo is a talented American musician and rapper, but her influence goes beyond entertainment. She is known to be a vocal LBGTQ+ supporter and an inspiration for body positivity among plus size women. Lizzo's choice of style has also made her a fashion icon to fans. This article looks at some of the best Lizzo outfit ideas that the singer has won on the red carpet, SNL, NBA games, and other functions.

Lizzo is known to promote body positivity through the outfits she wears. Photo: @jim Spellman, @David M.Benett, @Rodin Eckenroth, @AxelleBauer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lizzo has a bold and unapologetic personality that is often reflected in her music and outfit choice. With great hits like Juice, Good As Hell, and Truth Hurts, the upcoming singer has a bright future in the pop industry.

Lizzo's top 30 bold fashion moments

Loving yourself is a concept that Lizzo lives by and can be seen in everything she does. What is Lizzo's dress size? She is 18+ and is proud to be associated with the plus size community. If you want to have that Lizzo moment, take a look at the following top 30 outfits that the rising star has nailed in the recent past.

1. Pink goddess

The singer wore a pink gown on the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards red carpet. Photo: @Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

2. Message dress

The singer encouraged people to vote using her ensemble at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Photo: @Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

3. Print dress

The artist looks stunning in bold prints. Photo: @Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

4. Asymmetry does the trick

This asymmetrical one shoulder dress brought out her figure in a perfect manner. Photo: @David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

5. Chocolate queen

The singer wore a milk chocolate gown at the 2020 BRIT Awards. Photo: @Jim Dyson

Source: Getty Images

6. Blue sequin gown

Lizzo looks iconic with her strapless and high-slit blue sequin gown. Photo: @Mike Marsland

Source: Getty Images

7. Two-piece black latex

The two-piece black latex gave her a cool casual appearance. Photo: @Dominic Lipinski

Source: Getty Images

8. Shiny Atelier Versace

Versace looks this good with 3 Grammy Awards. Photo: @Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

9. Strapless white Versace never goes wrong

The singer wore a Strapless white Versace gown at the 62nd Grammy Awards. Photo: @David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

10. Glittery back bustier

The musician wears clothes that embrace her curvy body. Photo: @Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

11. All black affair

Lizzo looks great in bold outfits. Photo: @Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

12. One-shoulder mini

The Good As Hell singer wearing a one-shoulder mini dress iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball. Photo: @Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

13. Figure-hugging denim

Any figure-hugging ensemble looks great on the singer. Photo: @Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

14. Cheetah print pants

The singer wore cuffed cheetah pants at KII FM’s Jingle Ball. Photo: @David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

15. Cowgirl Gucci vibes

The singer had an ultimate Gucci cowgirl look with this ensemble. Photo: @Omar Vega

Source: Getty Images

16. Ruffled Valentino dress

The Juice hitmaker looks stunning in this one-shoulder ruffled Valentino dress. Photo: @AxelleBauer

Source: Getty Images

17. Iconic tulle gown

The singer performed in a purple tulle gown at the American Music Awards in November 2019. Photo: @Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

18. Two-tone dress

Lizzo embraced her curvy body in this two-tone dress. Photo: @Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

19. Tie-dye outfit

This tie-dye ensemble made her look amazing. Photo: @Pacific Press

Source: Getty Images

20. The red queen

The singer wore this red sequined dress at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: @Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

21. Brown empress

Lizzo rocked at the 2019 BET Awards with this brown mini dress. Photo: @Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

22. Christopher John Rogers look

This green dress brought out the singer's vibrant personality. Photo: @Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

23. Marc Jacobs gown

This pink feathery gown gave her an empress appearance. Photo: @Jennifer Graylock

Source: Getty Images

24. Neon green gown

Neon green never looked this good. Photo: @Lisa O'connor

Source: Getty Images

25. Suit affair

Official is also an amazing outfit choice for Lizzo. Photo: @Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

26. Joggers and hoodie

Joggers and a hoodie are an ideal outfit for a casual outing. Photo: @Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

27. Party girl look

This black miniskirt and red crop top gave Lizzo an ultimate party girl appearance. Photo: @Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

28. Cheetah print

Attractive cheetah girl. Photo: @Daniel Zuchnik

Source: Getty Images

29. Black and white print dress

Lizzo's curvacious figure looked amazing in this black and white print dress. Photo: @Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

30. Bold in brown

This brown dress and matching pumps gave her an official look. Photo: @Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Lizzo’s Lakers game outfit

Lizzo (center) wearing a dress that is bare behind during a Lakers game in 2019. Photo: @Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

The singer wore a thong dress to an NBA game between Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves in December 2019. Lizzo’s Lakers outfit sparked controversy, but the Juice hitmaker remained unapologetic.

Which of the above Lizzo outfit did you like the most? It is hard to choose just one because all of them are hot and bring out the best of her personality. She is all about body positivity for curvy women, and that is visible in her ensembles.

READ ALSO: 45 best Sepedi traditional attire images for ladies and men 2021

Briefly.co.za published some of the best traditional attires worn by the Bapedi people. South Africa has many tribes, and each of them takes pride in their traditional outfits.

Sepedi traditional clothes are known for their signature bright colors that signify happiness. They come in many designs and can be accessorized in many ways. Check the article to know which Sepedi designs are trending in 2021.

Source: Briefly.co.za