Chris O'Dowd: 10 interesting facts about the Irish comedian and actor

Chris O'Dowd is a renowned Irish actor and comedian. He started acting in 2003 and had his big break in 2006 when he landed the role of Roy Trenneman on Channel 4's The IT Crowd. He has appeared in a series of other successful movies and television shows, both in Ireland and Hollywood. This article looks at some of Chris O'Dowd's fascinating facts.

The LA-based Irish actor has had a steady rise in the film and television industry. Chris O'Dowd's contribution has earned him several nominations and awards in BAFTAs, IFTAs, AACTAs, and Emmy Awards.

Chris O'Dowd's interesting facts

Chris O'Dowd is famous because of his impressive filmography. However, you may not know certain aspects about his life away from the limelight. Below are ten intriguing facts about the Irish funny man.

1. How old is Chris O'Dowd?

The IT Crowd actor was born on 9th October 1979. Chris O'Dowd's age in 2021 is 41 years old, and he will celebrate his 42nd birthday on 9th October 2021.

2. Where is Chris O'Dowd from?

He hails from Boyle in County Roscommon, Ireland, where he grew up with his four older siblings. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where his work is also based.

3. Chris O'Dowd's height and religion

The actor stands at 6 feet and 3 inches tall. He came from a Roman Catholic family but became an atheist. He believes religion will soon have the same effects as racism.

4. Chris O'Dowd's education

The IT Crowd actor attended University College Dublin (UCD), where he was pursuing a politics and sociology degree. However, he never graduated because he had no interest in doing sociology. He later enrolled at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

5. Who is Chris O'Dowd's wife?

The actor's spouse is actress Dawn O'Porter. She was born Dawn Porter, but since she did not want to change her surname after marriage, she only added an O. How did Chris O'Dowd meet his wife? According to Chris O'Dowd's IMDB profile, he met her during her 30th birthday party in Los Angeles in 2009.

6. Chris O'Dowd wedding

The Irish actor and Dawn got engaged on 30th December 2011. They made their union official seven months later on 26th August 2012. Their wedding ceremony was held in London, and some of the guests included Caroline Flack, Graham Linehan, Brian O'Driscoll, and Amy Huberman. A series of Dawn O'Porter's wedding photos were shared by the couple on their social media pages.

7. Chris O'Dowd's children

The Irish actor has two sons with his wife, Dawn O'Porter. Their first son is called Art O'Porter and was born on 25th January 2015. The couple's second born is called Valentine O'Porter and was born on 1st July 2017.

8. Are Chris O'Dowd and Boy George related?

Boy George is an English singer whose real name is George O'Dowd. The actor believes they have similar roots due to the history of the O'Dowd surname. His great grandfather O'Dowd was a bigamist and used to travel a lot as a salesman. He started his second family in Birmingham, England, and that is where Boy George's roots come from. There is a possibility that they might be cousins.

9. Chris O'Dowd's movies and TV shows

The comedian made his acting debut in 2003 and is mainly recognized for playing the role of Roy Trenneman in a Channel 4 comedy called The IT Crowd (2006). He also starred as Dave in The Sapphires (2012). In an earlier interview, the actor said that the Aboriginals in The Sapphires have many similarities with Irish people. As an Irishman himself, it was easy to be part of the movie.

Some of Chris O'Dowd's movie credits include:

The Starling (2021) as Jack Maynard

(2021) as Jack Maynard How to Build a Girl (2019) as Alan Wilko Wilkinson

(2019) as Alan Wilko Wilkinson The Cloverfield Paradox (2018) as Mundy

(2018) as Mundy Juliet, Naked (2018) as Duncan Thomson

(2018) as Duncan Thomson Molly's Game (2017) as Douglas Downey

(2017) as Douglas Downey Love After Love (2017) as Nicholas

(2017) as Nicholas The Incredible Jessica James (2017) as Boone

(2017) as Boone The Program (2015) as David Walsh

(2015) as David Walsh Calvary (2014) as Jack Brennan

(2014) as Jack Brennan Thor: The Dark World (2013) as Richard

(2013) as Richard The Sapphires (2012) as Dave

(2012) as Dave The Bridesmaids (2011) as Officer Rhodes

(2011) as Officer Rhodes Festival (2005) as Tommy O'Dwyer

(2005) as Tommy O'Dwyer Conspiracy of Silence (2003) as James Matthews

Some of Chris O'Dowd's TV shows include:

State of the Union (2019) as Tom

(2019) as Tom Get Shorty (2017 to present) as Miles Daly

(2017 to present) as Miles Daly Puffin Rock (2015 to 2016) as narrator's voice

(2015 to 2016) as narrator's voice Family Tree (2013) as Tom Chadwick

(2013) as Tom Chadwick Monsters vs. Aliens (2013 to 2014) as Dr. Cockroach's voice

(2013 to 2014) as Dr. Cockroach's voice Moone Boy (2012 to 2015) as Sean Murphy

(2012 to 2015) as Sean Murphy The Crimson Petal and the White (2011) as William Rackham

(2011) as William Rackham The IT Crowd (2006 to 2010 and in 2013) as Roy Trenneman

(2006 to 2010 and in 2013) as Roy Trenneman The Clinic (2003 to 2005) as Brendan Davenport

His theatrical credits include his role on Broadway in 2014 in a play adaptation for Of Mice and Men.

10. How much is Chris O'Dowd worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chris O'Dowd's net worth is estimated at $6 million. His wealth is attributed to his successful acting career in both Ireland and Hollywood.

Chris O'Dowd was named by The Irish Times in 2020 as one of Ireland's greatest movie actors. Since making his acting debut in 2003, the celebrity has never failed to win over his viewers with amazing acts. Fans should get ready to see more of him in upcoming projects.

