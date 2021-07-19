Ex-Premier League Star Williams Martínez Dies After Illustrious 20-Year Career

Premier League club West Bromwich Albion are mourning the death of their former defender Williams Martinez

Martinez moved to the Premier League on loan to Albion back in 2006, having turned out for several other clubs in Europe and South America

Famously, the defender scored one goal for the side during a 2-2 draw against Merseyside club Everton

English side West Bromwich Albion have paid tribute to the former defender, Williams Martínez, who has died aged 38. Image: @WBALGBT/ Twitter.

According to Mirror UK, the centre-back enjoyed an illustrious football career spanning two decades that saw him turn out for 15 different clubs.

Until his tragic death, the defender was plying his trade with Uruguayan outfit Villa Teresa. His death has since been confirmed by Villa Teresa, with the club sending a message of support to his family.

“Club Atlético Villa Teresa deeply regrets the passing of our main squad player Williams Martinez. [We send] his family, friends and relatives our deepest condolences," Villa Teresa posted.

On their part, West Bromwich Albion paid an impassioned tribute to Martínez.

“We’re deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former player, Williams Martínez," the club said.

A number of former teammates including compatriot Luis Suarez have also taken to social media to mourn the 38-year-old.

Martínez started his career with Defensor Sporting before he moved to the Premier League with the Baggies. He also had stints in France with Valenciennes and Reims; Argentina with Chacarita Juniors; and in Chile with Huachipato and Palestino.

