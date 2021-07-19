Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg walks down the aisle for the second time in two years

The midfielder who helped Denmark reach Euro 2020 semifinals re-married his wife two years after their first wedding

This time around, several people were able to attend having missed their first staged in Denmark in 2019

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg stunned his wife Josephine after re-marrying her in a lavish ceremony two years after they tied the knot.

The event that took place in Osterbro, was attended by his family and friends, including, fellow Premier League star Jannik Vestergaard.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerghas tied the knot for a second time with his wife Josephine. Image: hojbjerg23.

Source: Instagram

The Sun reported that the 25-year-old football star and his 26-year-old spouse first got married in 2019 at a secret ceremony. The publication revealed that the wedding was staged at the Copenhagen City Hall.

At the time, not even the player's mother was in attendance. However, last weekend's event was the exact opposite as everyone got the chance to witness both of them professing love to each other afresh.

The Spurs forward also took to his social media platform to share a picture of himself and his wife with the caption:

"Mr & Mrs (for the second time)."

Meanwhile, Hojbjerg and Josephine already share two young children together. The 26-year-old Danish actress held her bridal shower days before the wedding as she partied on a boat and drank wine with her friends.

The former Southampton man made a notable impact at the Lilywhites last season as the North Londoners finished seventh, and qualified for the UEFA Conference League, in the process.

