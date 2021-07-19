Scandal! teasers for August 2021: Who will seize Mamba's millions?

The Scandal! series on eTV is always scandalous. Scandal! soapie grabs the attention of both young and elderly viewers. What does Scandal! teasers for August 2021 have in store for you? You will love the upcoming episodes.

Mamba's wealth attracts the good and the evil. His children are in danger because the lazy bones want a share of an empire they never built. Most of these greedy souls are taking advantage of Mamba's dirty past.

Scandal! teasers August 2021

Scandal cast will always catch the viewers unaware. For instance, a widow believes two funerals are a blessing in disguise. Later, she learns that her husband has passed away for the second time.

Monday, 2nd August 2021

Episode 3879

Mamba executes his revenge while Nonzi manages to control Mlungisi's life and decisions.

Tuesday, 3rd August 2021

Episode 3880

Someone warns Nonzi against manipulating Mlungisi, and dads continue fighting over a child's paternity. The Ngema women worry when they notice Mlungisi's strange behavior. Meanwhile, Boniswa creates an escape plan.

Wednesday, 4th August 2021

Episode 3881

Nonzi sets her eyes on the Ngema family's most lucrative assets. Meanwhile, Boniswa uses Aya's distress for personal gain.

Thursday, 5th August 2021

Episode 3882

People consider Mlungisi mentally ill when he disrupts an important meeting. Boniswa is unaware that someone is watching her as she strives to take over Mamba's business.

Friday 6th August 2021

Episode 3883

A widow uses two funerals to achieve her heart's desire, and the Nonzi pours her anger on Mlungisi.

Monday, 9th August 2021

Episode 3884

Aya's trust in her family dies when she discovers a startling family secret. A lady's financial decision surprises her siblings, and Zinzile learns that the Ngemas are homeless.

Tuesday, 10th August 2021

Episode 3885

Duma and Poloka fight Boniswa to protect Aya while Nhlamulo strikes a profitable deal that comes with a price.

Wednesday, 11th August 2021

Episode 3886

Aya is in danger, and Boniswa's problems keep piling. The Ngema women retaliate when Nonzi least expects it, and an unexpected guest calms the situation.

Thursday, 12th August 2021

Episode 3887

A widow is shocked to discover that her husband died twice. Meanwhile, a disagreement stirs some grave consequences.

Friday, 13th August 2021

Episode 3888

Nhlamulo and Lindiwe make irrational decisions after making a huge loss. Elsewhere, Grace and Xolile unveil a truth that revives the past.

Monday, 16th August 2021

Episode 3889

Boniswa fears losing everything as more secrets are exposed. An upcoming wedding might turn into a chaotic event.

Tuesday, 17th August 2021

Episode 3890

Xolile and Boniswa eye the same man. Who has ill intentions towards him? Dintle must fight harder to achieve her dreams.

Wednesday, 18th August 2021

Episode 3891

Someone holds on to a loved one's secrets. While Quinton believes in Dintle, Layla is waiting to celebrate her downfall.

Thursday, 19th August 2021

Episode 3892

Chills run down Xolile and Grace's spines when someone calls their names, and doctors induce a coma on someone's dad because he is severely injured.

Friday, 20th August 2021

Episode 3893

A woman prepares to sacrifice her stepdaughter to secure her future. Police find new evidence that makes a family member the key suspect.

Monday, 23rd August 2021

Episode 3894

Boniswa risks her life to get Mamba's most valuable properties. At the same time, Dintle pretends to be a loyal and loving wife.

Tuesday, 24th August 2021

Episode 3895

Aya secretly sends someone a message asking for help. Meanwhile, Layla wonders why people repay her good deed with pain.

Wednesday, 25th August 2021

Episode 3896

Quinton's innocent request provokes Dintle's anger. Boniswa's old friends track her and threaten to disrupt her plan.

Thursday, 26th August 2021

Episode 3897

Aya discovers a secret that jeopardizes her life. She regains memories about Quinto later. Dintle, on the other hand, deals with a new issue.

Friday, 27th August 2021

Episode 3898

Everyone ignores an innocent life that is on the line. All they care about is making deals that will protect their future. Mamba's children prove he is their father when someone threatens them.

Monday, 30th August 2021

Episode 3899

Boniswa's past haunts her, and Dintle finds a way out of her sorrows.

Tuesday, 31st August 2021

Episode 3900

The police fail to spot wanted fugitives hiding near them, and Grace makes new enemies upon receiving a tip-off. Quinton regrets involving his family in money issues.

Nonzi

Nonzi wants the Ngema family assets by all means. Controlling Mlungisi gives her an advantage over everyone else who is competing for wealth. Nonzi's pressure jeopardizes Mlungisi's mental health.

Boniswa

Xolile and Boniswa compete for the same man. One of them wants to hurt him while the other wants to make him happy. Boniswa's friends are tracking her moves and waiting for the right time to stop her from snatching Mamba's wealth.

Where can you watch the captivating episodes discussed in Scandal! teasers for August 2021? Tune in on eTV every day at 19h30. The TV station is on Channel 156 on StarTimes, Channel 160 on Starsat, and Channel 194 on DStv.

