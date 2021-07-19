Elif 2 teasers for August 2021: Serdar asks Arzu to elope with him

Elif season 2 is getting more entertaining. Most of Kenan's family, including Kenan, hate accommodating Serdar in their home. Serdar gets close to Tugce and later requests Arzu to leave Kena's house. He wants them to start a new life elsewhere. What happens next? Elif 2 teasers of August 2021 have the right answer.

Serdar tries to make Arzu understand that Kenan no longer loves her. Unfortunately, Arzu is still obsessed with her husband. She tries to prove to Serdar that he is wrong. Everyone grins as they watch her make a fool out of herself in public.

Elif 2 teasers for August 2021

Melek keeps her distance from Kenan to avoid more drama from Arzu. If you abandoned the series, it is time you rush back. It has been long since Arzu, the queen of drama, pulled a stunt.

Monday, 2nd August 2021

Episode 46 (229)

Kenan and Necdet confront each other. Aliye lands on life-changing information, and Veysel begs Tulay to forgive him.

Tuesday, 3rd August 2021

Episode 47 (230)

Arzu's father rejects her. She decided to rebuild her life without him. Aliye discovers Elif's paternity.

Wednesday, 4th August 2021

Episode 48 (231)

Aliye shows some strange behavior. Meanwhile, no one cares for Arzu but Necdet. He visits her at the hospital. Kenan and Aliye tell Selim a secret. Elsewhere, Elif's life is in danger.

Thursday, 5th August 2021

Episode 49 (232)

Murat consoles Veysel because his heart longs for Tulay's forgiveness. Arzu returns to the farm and finds everyone is looking for Elif. Meanwhile, the girl hides from her kidnapper.

Friday, 6th August 2021

Episode 50 (233)

Selim and Aliye worry when Elif is declared missing. The entire family worries about Melek and Kenan's reaction when they found out Elif was missing.

Monday, 9th August 2021

Episode 51 (234)

Selim rescues Elif and brings her home safely, but that endangers Necdet. After Melek and Arzu's argument, Melek decides to flee from the house with Elif. It is the only way she can protect her daughter.

Tuesday, 10th August 2021

Episode 52 (235)

Ipek demand to know the secret everyone is hiding from her. Selim and Zeynep take a day off work, but something ruins their special moment.

Wednesday, 11th August 2021

Episode 53 (236)

Arzu looses her temper when she meets Serdar. She is so bitter towards her father. Meanwhile, Murat and Feride's romance kicks off.

Thursday, 12th August 2021

Episode 54 (237)

While Selim's gunshot wound starts to heal, Aliye strikes a deal with Necdet. Kirza is upset with Arzu for bringing into their home a guest he hates.

Friday, 13th August 2021

Episode 55 (238)

Tulay postpones her wedding, and Serdar must stop staying at the Emiroglu family's house before Kenan, Kiraz, and Aliye throw him out.

Monday, 16th August 2021

Episode 56 (239)

Aliye upsets Ipek and also gives Feraye a rude attitude. Erkut rejects Arzu's help, and Necdet asks Gonca to marry him. He later encounters a terrible meeting with the investors.

Tuesday, 17th August 2021

Episode 57 (240)

Ipek suspects something is wrong in the family. Melih tries to explain the situation to her, and Arzu wants to ruin Gonca's engagement. Meanwhile, Kenan is tired of living under the same roof as Serdar.

Wednesday, 18th August 2021

Episode 58 (241)

Arzu instructs Serdar on what to do on Veysel and Tulay's wedding day. Elsewhere, Necdet puts Kenan and Melih in a sticky situation.

Thursday, 19th August 2021

Episode 59 (242)

The family suspects the wrong person when Necdet gets shot. He had planned a romantic dinner surprise for Gonca. Veysel and Tulay go on a honeymoon trip later, and the trip relieves him from thinking about his debts for some time.

Friday, 20th August 2021

Episode 60 (243)

Arzu plans to get rid of Necdet when she learns the truth from Serdar. Melek and Kenan's misunderstanding creates confusion among the family members.

Monday, 23rd August 2021

Episode 61 (244)

Ipek is done listening to lies and rumors. Later, Erkut and Gonca realize Serdar is hiding his true colors.

Tuesday, 24th August 2021

Episode 62 (245)

Melek's urgent phone call interrupts Ipek and Kenan's conversation. Kenan later gets curious about what Ipek wanted to inform him. Serdar makes friends with Tugce and asks Arzu to start life over with him somewhere else. Will she leave the Emiroglus family?

Wednesday, 25th August 2021

Episode 63 (246)

Erkut's loyalty delights Necdet. Zeynep doubts Selim's intentions, and Serdar tells Arzu that her husband loves someone else, but she vows to prove her man loves her.

Thursday, 26th August 2021

Episode 64 (247)

Zeynep is scared of confronting Selim even though she believes he is cheating on her. Arzu's stunt sends the wrong message to everyone who witnesses it. Melek feels uncomfortable with the whole drama. Why didn't Sedar stop Arzu from causing a scene?

Friday, 27th August 2021

Episode 65 (248)

Serdar is tired of supporting Arzu. Meanwhile, Melek feels uncomfortable being close to Kenan, and Murat jumps into hot soup.

Monday, 30th August 2021

Episode 66 (249)

Selim convinces Zeynep that he is faithful and committed to their marriage. Feride steals Melahat's money to help Murat.

Tuesday, 31st August 2021

Episode 67 (250)

While Zeynep and Selim enjoy their trip, Tulay overhears Murat and Veysel's conversation. Their words hurt her so much that she decides to be her old self.

Selim and Zeynep

Selim rescues Elif from a kidnapper. Zeynep feels he is cheating on her but has no guts to confront him. He assures her that he is a faithful man and later takes her on a romantic trip. Will the trip make Zeynep trust him?

Veysel and Tulay

Veysel uses the honeymoon trip to cool off his mind. He stops thinking about his debts for a few days. After their honeymoon, Tulay overhears Murat and Veysel's conversation and decides to return to her old life.

Are you interested in watching the series after reading Elif 2 teasers for August 2021? Watch the show every weekday at 18h25 on eExtra. Be assured that Elif season 2 is hotter than the first season.

