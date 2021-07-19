Bizzare Cardboard Beds for Athletes at Tokyo Olympics Cause a Stir

Beds to be used by athletes at the Tokyo Olympics are designed to be environmentally sound

The unusual beds made headlines earlier in the week amid claims they are meant to discourage intimacy

The claims emerged following directives to athletes to observe Covid-19 protocols at the Olympic Village

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

An unusual theory on the material used to make beds for athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics has emerged.

It was claimed earlier in the week that this year's edition of the Summer Games will see Olympic participants sleep on flimsy cardboard beds, allegedly to discourage intimacy among the competitors.

The beds, it was claimed, are made in such a way they will break at little provocation, and as such, each bed will be occupied by only a solitary individual.

The first of their kind to be used at the Games, the beds have been made almost entirely out of renewable materials. Photo: Akio Kon/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Incidentally, photos of the cardboard beds were first shared on social media by the participants themselves, with some bizarrely asserting the unusual bed frames are meant to prevent them from having close contact.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

American distance runner Paul Chelimo suggested on Twitter the beds cannot accommodate more than one person, sparking a social media buzz.

“Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes,” Chelimo tweeted.

“Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports,” Chelimo cracked.

However, Irish gymnast Rhys McClenghan has since come out to debunk the claims, labelling them as "fake news."

McClenaghan filmed himself bouncing on his cardboard bed to disprove the rumours.

Briefly News understands the beds were made from recyclable materials by Japanese company, Airweave.

The first of their kind to be used at the Games, the beds have been made almost entirely out of renewable materials.

The company has since broken its silence in the wake of the claims surrounding the materials used to make the beds, revealing they can sustain up to 440 pounds.

Coco Gauff is going to miss the Olympics due to a Covid-19 infection

In other Olympic news, Briefly News reported that Tennis player Coco Gauff of the United States will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19. It was a dream for her to compete but it has been delayed because of the circumstances.

Gauff was scheduled to become the youngest Olympic tennis player since 2000 but she has now joined a list of great players from around the world who have already withdrawn from the Tokyo Games. She expressed her sadness about the matter on social media.

"I'm disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for Covid and won't be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo," said Gauff on Twitter.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za