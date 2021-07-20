One of the most pivotal characters in the Avatar series is Prince Zuko. Initially the main antagonist on the show, the Prince evolves into a grey character and eventually one of the show's most beloved heroes. With his checkered past behind him, the Prince helps restore peace in the four nations and even becomes Aang's best friend. But what happens to Zuko after The Last Airbender? How does he rule the Fire Nation? Find out below.

Prince Zuko, the crown prince of the Fire Nation is banished by his father. Photo: @thats_rough_buddyyy

Source: Instagram

The Prince is undoubtedly one of the most complex characters in The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. Easily recognizable by the burn scar on the left side of his face, he is also known for his temperament and constant inner turmoil for what's right and wrong.

As a young boy, the Prince was banished from his home, The Fire Nation, and devoted three years trying to capture the long-lost Avatar so he could end his banishment and regain his honour as the Crown Prince of the Fire Nation.

Eventually, the Prince (under the tutelage of his uncle, Iroh) turns into a protagonist, joining forces with Team Avatar to end Ozai's reign. Join us as we unravel what happened after The Last Airbender ended.

Biographical information

Gender: Male

Male Born: 83 AG

83 AG Alias: The Blue Spirit, Lee

The Blue Spirit, Lee Nicknames: Zuzu (by Azula and Kiyi), Sifu Hotman (by Aang)

Zuzu (by Azula and Kiyi), Sifu Hotman (by Aang) Nationality: Fire Nation Capital, Fire Nation

Fire Nation Capital, Fire Nation Ethnicity: Fire Nation

Fire Nation Parents: Prince Ozai and Princess Ursa

Prince Ozai and Princess Ursa Sibling : Princess Azula

: Princess Azula Other family: General Iroh (uncle), Lu Ten (cousin), Izumi (daughter)

General Iroh (uncle), Lu Ten (cousin), Izumi (daughter) Eye colour: Gold

Gold Hair colour: Dark brown/Black

Dark brown/Black Love interests: Jin, Mai

Jin, Mai Weapon of choice: Fire, dual broadswords

Fire, dual broadswords Profession: Ambassador, Fire Lord (formerly), Firebending instructor, Tea shop assistant (formerly)

Things that happened to Prince Zuko after The Last Airbender

What happened to him after The Last Airbender? Below are a few pointers to give you insight.

Zuko and his uncle General Iroh travel in search of the Avatar. Photo: @thats_rough_buddyyy

Source: Instagram

1. His reign

After Aang stripped Ozai of his bending in the last episode of The Last Airbender and ended the war, Zuko was crowned as the new Fire Lord. In his coronation speech, he promised world order and harmony.

As Fire Lord, he began efforts to end the Fire Nation's imperialistic tendencies. First, he removed many of Ozai's loyalists from government and supported removing the Fire Nation colonies in the Harmony Restoration Movement.

Zuko was worried that he too would turn to the same imperialist tendencies of his ancestors, so he had Aang promise to end his life if he ended up like his father, Ozai.

At the beginning of his reign, Zuko overcame difficulties caused by the Harmony Restoration Movement and the New Ozai Society. He, nevertheless, managed to maintain peace and harmony.

Zuko's commitment to allow the older Fire Nation colonies to remain in the Earth Kingdom and to regulate the balance of power between them, rather than to remove them forcefully, eventually led to the creation of the United Republic of Nations, with Republic City as its capital.

He worked with Aang to make the United Republic a prosperous and safe country.

2. He had a daughter and grandson

He got married and had a daughter called Izumi. He also had a grandson, Iroh, who grew up to serve as a general of the first division of the United Forces.

3. He stepped down as Fire Lord

Zuko eventually stepped down from his position as Fire Lord in 167 AG. He relinquished the throne to his daughter, Izumi. He then became an ambassador of peace while making sure the new Avatar's safety was not compromised. Finally, he chose to leave the Fire Nation Capital in favour of living on Ember Island.

The Prince searches for the long lost Avatar so he can regain his honor and go back home. Photo: @thats_rough_buddyyy

Source: Instagram

4. His relationship with Aang grew stronger

Aang and Zuko remained lifelong best friends, and Aang even regularly turned to Zuko for advice. Zuko's grandson, Iroh, also revealed that his grandfather also maintained close relationships with the Southern Water Tribe.

5. He got a dragon

At some point in his life, Zuko also adopted and trained a dragon named Druk. He travels the world in his late years with the loyal creature.

6. He reunited with his mother

The mystery of Zuko's mother was finally addressed in the comic The Search when the gang was going through the forgotten forest. The Mother of Many Faces restores Ursa's face and full memory. The Prince reunites with his mother and finally meets his half-sister.

7. Who does Zuko marry?

Who is Zuko in love with? In The Last Airbender, Zuko is in love with Mai. However, things don't go so smoothly for the couple after ATLA. The pressure of being Fire Lord drives Zuko to start secretly seeing his father in prison. This eventually led to Mai ending their relationship when she found out.

8. How does Zuko die?

He is not dead. Zuko is still alive in The Legend of Korra. He is the last surviving male member of the original Team Avatar.

The Prince struggles with what's right and wrong, and eventually makes the right decision. Photo: @thats_rough_buddyyy

Source: Instagram

Is Prince Zuko good or bad?

Although he started as the show's main antagonist (Prince Zuko in seasons 1 and 2 of The Last Airbender), the Prince eventually joins Team Avatar and helps in dethroning Ozai.

With the support of his uncle, General Iroh, the Prince rejects Ozai and joins Team Avatar, becoming Aang's lifelong friend and firebending mentor.

Aang defeats Ozai, and Zuko and Katara defeat Princess Azula. Zuko becomes Fire Lord, declaring the end of the Hundred Year War and the start of an era of love and peace.

Zuko's height

At the beginning of the series, Prince Zuko is 5 feet 3 inches tall, or 160 centimetres.

Prince Zuko's voice

Prince Zuko's voice actor is Dante Basco. Dante, born on August 29th, 1975, in Pittsburg, California, is an actor and producer. He also voiced Zuko's grandson, General Iroh.

Prince Zuko is one of the most beloved characters on Avatar. Despite his damaged relationship with his father and sister, the Prince becomes one of the most pivotal characters in the show and in Team Avatar. This show guarantees endless entertainment.

READ ALSO: Cost Of Love Teasers for July 2021: How will Reyansh counter Sheetal's plan?

Briefly.co.za recently reported about the teasers for the Indian soapie Cost of Love. The soapie, which chronicles the love life of Ahaan and Pankti, is one you cannot afford to miss.

Find out what happens to the show's main characters in July 2021 and if Reyansh will succeed in separating the two lovebirds.

Source: Briefly.co.za