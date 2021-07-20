Katie Pego bio: Alejandro, TikTok, birthday, parents, family

Who is Katie Pego? Katie is a TikTok video creator famous for short-form dance and lip-sync. She has over 1.2 million followers and 30.7 million likes on the platform. One of the things that make her stand out is her use of the split-screen feature. Join us as we discover more about her!

Katie features friends in her dance routines and was part of Top Talent House before they split in November 2020. How old is Katie on TikTok? Find out this and much more in this detailed life journey of the young celebrity.

Katie Pego profile summary

Full name : Katie Pego

: Katie Pego Year of birth : 2003

: 2003 Katie Pego birthday : July 16th

: July 16th Place of birth : New York City, United States

: New York City, United States Katie Pego zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Gender : Female

: Female Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Katie Pego high school : Mount Sinai High School

: Mount Sinai High School Katie Pego college : Cortland College

: Cortland College Height : 5 feet 4 inches

: 5 feet 4 inches Weight : 58 kilograms (105lbs)

: 58 kilograms (105lbs) Body measurements : 36-28-34 inches

: 36-28-34 inches Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Favourite colour : Blue

: Blue Hobbies : Traveling, reading, photography, internet surfing

: Traveling, reading, photography, internet surfing Dominant hand : Right

: Right Katie Pego Instagram : @katiepego

: @katiepego TikTok : @katiepego

: @katiepego Snapchat : katie_pego

: katie_pego Relationship status : Single

: Single Occupation : Dancer, athlete, model, TikTok star, and Instagram star

: Dancer, athlete, model, TikTok star, and Instagram star Famous for: Her TikTok videos

Katie Pego biography

How old is Katie Pego? Born on 16th July 2003, Katie Pego;s age is 18 years as of 2021. She is from Port Jefferson Station, Long Island, New York. From her posts, the young TikTok star loves travelling. For instance, in 2016, she visited the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Katie Pego family

Katie Pego's parents are Portuguese. The TikTok star is very private; therefore, her parents' names or information about her family are not in the public domain. However, her parents support her, considering that they partook in a TikTok video with her, which she posted on May 27, 2019.

Education

The young celebrity studies at Mount Sinai High School, New York. Katie Pego's grade is 12, considering that she is in senior year, so she is yet to get her High School Diploma.

She is an athlete who plays lacrosse at attack, center, and midfield positions. Katie Pego's lacrosse skills are useful at Cortland Red Dragons, and her club is LI Yellow Jackets 2021 Gold class of 2021

Where does Katie Pego go to college? She will join Cortland College in the fall of 2021 and is expected to graduate in 2025.

Career

Ms. Pego has loved dancing and acting from early childhood. Her oldest TikTok video traced back to April 27, 2019, but the oldest one at the moment is for 1st July 2019, meaning that she may have deleted the previous ones or changed their settings.

Why did Katie Pego get kicked out of Not a Content House?

After Top Talent House was shut down because its manager, Nour Khodr, was accused of grooming, manipulating, and plying several clients with alcohol. Ms. Pego joined Not a Content House at the start of November 2020. However, her stay was short-lived because a few weeks later, the house's official TikTok account unfollowed her.

Members of Not a Content House, Sabrina Quesada, Eva Cudmore, and Anna Schumate, confirmed that Pego was out of the house when it was spotted that Katie had missed the group’s outing at Sunset Strip. Sabrina said Ms. Pego was kicked out because of starting drama with a lot of the girls in the House.

Ms. Pego claimed that she left Not a Content House because her family wanted her home.

What is Katie Pego's salary?

The social media personality earns about $129 per post with an engagement rate of 8%. With almost 128 posts, she has earned $33k dollar. Furthermore, Biography Mask estimates her net worth to be around $200k.

Katie Pego and Alejandro

Ms. Pego was dating Alejandro Rosario. Alejandro is another famous TikToker with over 5.5 million followers and 413.4 million likes as of 21st July, 2021. Sadly, the two broke up in 2020.

Katie Pego is a young TikTok star whose content has attracted multi-million views and likes on the platform. She is also popular on Instagram, where she has 348k followers, making her a famous social media personality. We wish her all the best in all her endeavours.

