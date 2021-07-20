Proteas Win Comfortably Against Ireland in T20, Led by Tabraiz Shamsi

The Proteas have comfortably cruised and bagged a comfortable win against Ireland in the T20I in Dublin

Tabraiz Shamsi was the star of the show, leading the proteas and restricting them to 132/9 in 20 overs

Ireland struggled to get a good start against the Proteas and the national team capitalised on their weaknesses in play

The Proteas bowlers, led by Tabraiz Shamsi - the world's greatest T20 International bowler - bowled brilliantly to restrict Ireland to 132/9 in their 20 overs, earning the visitors a comfortable 33-run win in the first T20I at The Village in Dublin on Monday.

The hosts held the Proteas to a par total of 165/7 after winning the toss and sending them in to bat.

Ireland's chase, on the other hand, never got off the ground as wickets fell regularly throughout their innings with Shamsi shredding through their lineup his route to 4-27 from four overs, according to SuperSport.

The Proteas snatched a comfortable victory against Ireland in the T20 International. Image: @OfficialCSA

Source: Twitter

According to a report by News24, Ireland struggled to get off to a good start in their innings, losing wickets frequently and falling to 34-4 after five overs.

Shamsi's arrival made their task even harder, and the world's number one T20 bowler worked his magic, taking 4/27 in his four-over session.

Despite an uncomfortable last wicket combination between Barry McCarthy (30*) and Josh Little (15*), he was well-supported by Lungi Ngidi and George Linde as the Proteas strolled to victory.

Andile Phehlukwayo a bit rusty on his return to the Proteas

Briefly News previously reported that Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo has been out of the spotlight lately because he hasn't been starting games. Over the weekend, the Proteas played a match against Ireland but it had to be put off because of the rain.

Andile made his return to cricket during this match and spoke about how he's feeling about it through a press conference.

"It's been a while since I've been on the field, especially in Proteas colours. I just think it's an honour to be there. Every single time I get on the pitch for the Proteas I want to make everyone proud and make an impact in the game," said Phehlukwayo.

Source: Briefly.co.za