Do you love watching Formula 1? If you do, you must be familiar with some competent racing drivers, if not all. One such driver is Max Verstappen. This article has details about Max Verstappen net worth, age, family, nationality and more. The Belgian-Dutch racing driver is currently competing in Formula One, under the Dutch flag, with Red Bull Racing. Below is his full bio.

A Belgian-Dutch racing driver who is currently competing in Formula One, under the Dutch flag, with Red Bull Racing. Photo: @Emilian

Source: Instagram

Max Verstappen net worth has been a point of discussion, and his fans are curious to know what he is worth. This is following a successful career as a rally driver. Besides his net worth, fans have also declared interest to know his age, family and much more. Learn more info here!

Max Verstappen profile

Full Name: Max Emilian Verstappen

Max Emilian Verstappen Nickname: Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen Date of birth: September 30, 1997

September 30, 1997 Max Verstappen age: 43 years (As of 2021)

43 years (As of 2021) Father: Johannes Franciscus

Johannes Franciscus Mother: Sophie-Marie Kumpen

Sophie-Marie Kumpen Max Verstappen girlfriend: Dilara Sanik

Dilara Sanik Siblings: Victoria-Jane (sister), Blue Jaye (Halfsister), Jason (halfbrother)

Victoria-Jane (sister), Blue Jaye (Halfsister), Jason (halfbrother) Max Verstappen salary: $10 million per annum

$10 million per annum Net worth: $22 million

$22 million Religion: Christianity

Christianity Max Verstappen height: 1.80 m

1.80 m Ethnicity: White

White Max Verstappen nationality: Belgian-Dutch

Belgian-Dutch Residence: Monaco

Monaco Gender: Male

Early life and family

A Belgian-Dutch racing driver who is currently competing in Formula One, under the Dutch flag, with Red Bull Racing. Photo: @Emilian

Source: Instagram

How old is Max Verstappen? The F1 racing driver was born on September 30, 1977, in Hasselt, Belgium. He is currently 43 years as of 2021. He comes from a family known for motorsports. Max Verstappen father, Jose Verstappen, is a Dutch former Formula One driver. His mother, Sophie Kumpen, is a Belgian who competed in Karting.

Although the mother is Belgian and he was also born in Belgium, he prefers to compete with a Dutch racing licence as he feels more Dutch. He grew up surrounded more by Dutch people while growing up in Maaseik, a Belgian town at the Dutch border.

Racing career

The youngest race winner in F1 history. Photo: @Emilian

Source: Instagram

He was exposed to motorsports at a young age. He started by racing in a CRG kart which his father once used. He competed in Formula One for more than half a season before obtaining a road driving license on his 18th birthday. He is regarded as the youngest race winner in F1 history.

Before he started taking things seriously, he was karting in Genk, Belgium. In 2005, he took things to the next level, and he participated in the Belgium Championship Mini (VAS), where he won all 21 races.

At just 16, he took the F3 championship by storm, winning his sixth race. He joined Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2015, making him the youngest Formula One driver in history, surpassing the record of Jaime Alguersuari by nearly two years.

In 2016, he joined Red Bull and had impressive performances. He was racing alongside the legendary Daniel Ricciardo. More promising results came in 2017, with victories in Mexico and Malaysia, second in Japan and third in China, securing him an overall finish of sixth place.

Over the seasons, Verstappen was growing by the minute and made the races a lot more entertaining. He was often the only driver who passed other drivers and made the show on his own.

In 2018, he started the year with difficulties; nevertheless, he enormously improved and finished the year.

On July 7, 2020, Red Bull announced a three-year contract extension to keep him with the team until the 2023 season. He is currently doing what he loves best amidst the COVID -19 pandemic. His dream was to follow his dad's exact path in excelling while in his youth as a little boy.

Max Verstappen net worth

The youngest race winner in F1 history. Photo: @Emilian

Source: Instagram

Max's annual salary at Red Bull puts him among the top brass of the sport. He has a current annual salary of $10 million. He lives in a luxurious house in the Posh city of Monaco, famous for its excessive wealth, casinos.

Max Verstappen condition

Following a first lap incident at Copse Corner between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix, we can confirm that Max Verstappen walked away from his car and was immediately taken to Silverstone Circuit Medical Centre.

Following an assessment by the trackside doctors at Silverstone Circuit Medical Centre, Max was taken by helicopter to Coventry Hospital for further tests and observation.

We are pleased to confirm that Max was released from the hospital at 22:00 this evening, following a thorough medical examination, without any significant injuries.

Max Verstappen wife

Is Max Verstappen in a relationship? Max Verstappen is currently dating 32-year-old Brazilian model and journalist Kelly Piquet. Max Verstappen partner is the daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet. The couple announced their relationship on New Year's Day earlier this year as they cosied up on a Brazilian beach.

Above are unique details of Max Verstappen net worth, age, family and more. He is a competent Formula 1 driver. His life is an inspiration to other upcoming motorsports driers. Briefly.co.za wishes him the very best in his endeavours.

READ ALSO: Birds of Prey actor Ella Jay Basco age, career, net worth, latest updates

In other news, Briefly.co.za reported on July 20, 2021, about Birds of Prey actor Ella Jay Basco bio. Who is Ella Jay Basco? She is best known for her role as Harley Quinn’s sidekick in the entertaining movie Birds of Prey.

Why is she famous? Jay has become a child star, thanks to her outstanding performance in Birds of Prey. She has since been part of several projects. How old is she? Find out here!

Source: Briefly.co.za