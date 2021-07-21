SABC The Longest Date 2: application, contestants, award, seasons

The Longest Date show in South Africa is a romance and entertainment reality programme that offers love in the oddest ways and places. This strategic programme was organised at a time when young people search for true love. If you check the number of online dating sites, you will see that love is like a treasure chest buried beneath an icy island.

The Longest Date is a South African reality television programme where real people search for love. First, 16 singles searching for a partner come together to spend a couple of days with one another. Then, they pair into couples.

Overview of the show

The Longest Date show is a fascinating one. Another way to enjoy the show as a participant is to look at it as an opportunity to go on that much-needed vacation. It is free as long as you make it to the final participants.

Participants have to be in the best shape of mind and body to stand a chance of emerging victorious. The contestants participate in water skiing, abseiling, rock climbing, and skydiving. Some of these activities may be tasking, depending on a contestant's phobia type.

Interestingly, you will get the chance to see The Longest Date season 2 contestants on your television screen from the 26th of July, 2021. So, if you have been anticipating the second season of this romantic and entertaining reality show, it is coming your way already. However, do not forget that the 13 episodes of your favourite show were shot between the 7th and 25th of March, 2021.

Seasons

The 2021 edition of The Longest Date is its second season on television. The show is becoming fans' favourite and rightly so because viewers become connected to it and favour some couples over others. Somehow, fans become emotionally invested in their favourite couple's love life during and after the show.

The Longest Date season 1 began airing on the 11th of February, 2019, on SABC 3. The first edition was filmed in Mpumalanga, a tourist attraction with parks. It offered the most exciting adventure to the 16 contestants in the first season. Interestingly, the 16 contestants in the 2019 edition of the show come from different parts of South Africa and have different professions.

So, who won The Longest Date? Danny Senoamadi and Sive Vaaltein were the victorious couples at the end of the first season. Danny Senoamadi and Sive Vaaltein encouraged each other from the beginning of the show. For instance, Danny taught Sive to swim while Sive helped Danny overcome his phobia of heights. It was the perfect match.

The Longest Date application for 2021

Considering what is being offered, The Longest Date's South Africa application requirements are not complicated. But, most importantly, you must have been unlucky with love and be ready to take a leap of faith in front of the camera. Besides, other requirements include the following:

You must be at least 23 years old at the time of filling the application form. Once you decide to join the show, you must sacrifice at least three weeks to a predetermined location. Applicants must be citizens or legally eligible to live in South Africa. You must be ready to swim across rivers to find love like Sive from Season 1 or in a pool with your partner. Having a driver's license is also very important. You must not be a convicted felon or have a criminal record in your name. You must supply your pictures and passport photographs when requested by the producer. You must accept that the show is majorly about finding love, but it comes with different activities that may be life-threatening. Applicants must be physically and psychologically fit to participate in the show. They must also be ready to show medical evidence of their health status. Applicants must be willing to follow the show producers' instructions to the letters.

Once you meet all the requirements, fill a form on the show's official website. Information like your full name, phone number, and email address will be asked for.

Contestants

Like in its debut season, The Longest Date's South Africa 2021 contestants are 16 male and female South Africans that are single and searching for true love. Specifically, there are ten male and six female contestants in this edition. Below are the names of the 2021 contestants:

Angelo Fahdil Kaelin Malwandla Ricardo Rachel Sunshine Melo Gareth Lethabo Angelique Ekraahm Sibusiso Julia Tylor Zinhle

What is the location of The Longest Date Season 2?

The Longest Date's location for the 2021 edition is the South Coast in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. The location has been used for shooting international movies, including Dhoom 2, Tarzan and the Lost City, Blue Crush 2, and Race. Some Bollywood movie producers also think it is a cool filming spot.

The South Coast hosted the 2021 edition of the romantic reality show in March. The show's filming took place in several locations on The South Coast. KwaXolo Caves, Blue Flag Beach, Umzumbe, Oribi Gorge, and Lake Eland Game Reserve are some of the places the contestants experienced.

Award

The Longest Date SA season 2 winner will be announced at the show's end. Although contestants who could not get to the final lap will be appreciated with a cash price, the ultimate winner gets 100,000 Rands.

Whether you want to watch The Longest Date show or plan to apply in the next contest, the information above should help you. In the meantime, surely, you do not want to miss the mushy moments in this adventurous journey of love as Christopher Jaftha hosts it.

