Kaizer Chiefs Confirm the Signing of Austin Dube from Richards Bay

Kaizer Chiefs looks like they are getting serious about the upcoming season and have signed yet another player

The Glamour Boys added Austin Dube to their list of transfers after he just won the COSAFA Cup with Bafana Bafana

Dube will be a welcome addition at Naturena after impressing during the last season with Richards Bay

On Tuesday afternoon, Kaizer Chiefs announced the signing of a new long-term player at Naturena. The signing is Austin Dube, who was a defender for Richards Bay, a GladAfrica Championship side.

The Chiefs announced that they have signed the highly-rated defender to a three-year contract. Last season, the 28-year-old was a standout for Richards Bay, appearing in all 30 league games and just missing one in the play-offs.

Kaizer Chiefs have added another signing and are hoping to get the best out of Austin Dube. Image: @austin_dube45

Source: Instagram

Dube played for Bafana Bafana in the COSAFA Cup where he was instrumental in their victory, according to Soccer Laduma. He will be joining a number of other high-profile signings that Amakhosi has made since the end of last season.

Simo Dladla, a former coach at Richards Bay who is currently with Swallows, believes the left-back will succeed with the Glamour Boys, according to a report by SowetanLIVE.

“He will give them a lot of balance. He is not clumsy. I mean, he is not a guy who will get reckless and get unnecessary yellow cards or red cards. He also has an eye for goal and Chiefs have signed a good player here," said Dladla.

Kaizer Motaung sends an uplifting message to a devasted Happy Mashiane

In other news, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has sent a message of support to Happy Mashiane, who was sent off late in the first half in the 3-0 defeat to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final in Casablanca over the weekend.

Mashiane, 23, was sent off with the help of VAR for a dangerous challenge on Al Ahly's right-back Akram Tawfik, and the Red Devils made the most of their numerical advantage.

“Happy must take this as a lesson and an experience that will come in handy in his career. This is not his fault and this must serve as a lesson to everyone in the team," said Motaung according to SowetanLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za