Kaizer Chiefs Confirm the Signing of Austin Dube from Richards Bay
- Kaizer Chiefs looks like they are getting serious about the upcoming season and have signed yet another player
- The Glamour Boys added Austin Dube to their list of transfers after he just won the COSAFA Cup with Bafana Bafana
- Dube will be a welcome addition at Naturena after impressing during the last season with Richards Bay
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!
On Tuesday afternoon, Kaizer Chiefs announced the signing of a new long-term player at Naturena. The signing is Austin Dube, who was a defender for Richards Bay, a GladAfrica Championship side.
The Chiefs announced that they have signed the highly-rated defender to a three-year contract. Last season, the 28-year-old was a standout for Richards Bay, appearing in all 30 league games and just missing one in the play-offs.
Dube played for Bafana Bafana in the COSAFA Cup where he was instrumental in their victory, according to Soccer Laduma. He will be joining a number of other high-profile signings that Amakhosi has made since the end of last season.
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel
Simo Dladla, a former coach at Richards Bay who is currently with Swallows, believes the left-back will succeed with the Glamour Boys, according to a report by SowetanLIVE.
“He will give them a lot of balance. He is not clumsy. I mean, he is not a guy who will get reckless and get unnecessary yellow cards or red cards. He also has an eye for goal and Chiefs have signed a good player here," said Dladla.
Kaizer Motaung sends an uplifting message to a devasted Happy Mashiane
In other news, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has sent a message of support to Happy Mashiane, who was sent off late in the first half in the 3-0 defeat to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final in Casablanca over the weekend.
Mashiane, 23, was sent off with the help of VAR for a dangerous challenge on Al Ahly's right-back Akram Tawfik, and the Red Devils made the most of their numerical advantage.
“Happy must take this as a lesson and an experience that will come in handy in his career. This is not his fault and this must serve as a lesson to everyone in the team," said Motaung according to SowetanLIVE.
Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
Source: Briefly.co.za