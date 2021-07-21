Mamelodi Sundowns Inching Closer to Sign Sfiso Ngobeni from Bloemfontein Celtic

Sfiso Ngobeni's move to Mamelodi Sundowns is almost as good as done after he bagged the COSAFA Cup with the national team

Ngobeni's performances were admirable and he was instrumental in making sure that Bafana Bafana wins the title

He has also performed well for Bloemfontein Celtic, winning the Man of the Match award on multiple occasions

Bloemfontein Celtic defender Sfiso Ngobeni is allegedly close to joining DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns following strong performances for winners Bafana Bafana at the COSAFA Cup.

The Sundowns squad is presently in Polokwane for pre-season preparations and Ngobeni is anticipated to join the team once his Celtic deal is finalised and his medical is completed.

Ngobeni was a regular for Bafana Bafana throughout their COSAFA Cup victory and he performed admirably, according to The South African.

His performances at the competition appear to have persuaded Sundowns management that Chloorkop is the ideal venue for him to continue his growth.

A source has since spoken to KickOff, revealing specifics on how far along the deal to bring Ngobeni to Sundowns is right now, and it appears that everything will be finalised soon.

“The negotiations with all parties are now at an advanced stage. Ngobeni is expected to arrive at Chloorkop this week to complete his medicals,” the source said.

If the move goes through without a hitch, Ngobeni will become the second major member of Celtic's squad to join Sundowns following the signing of midfielder Neo Maema by the Brazilians.

Gaston Sirino is still looking to join Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly

In other transfer news, Briefly News reported that Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns has been linked with a move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly, and the Uruguayan has made no secret of his desire to join the 10-time CAF Champions League winners.

Sirino's association with Al Ahly dates back to just before the start of the previous DStv Premiership season when Pitso Mosimane left Sundowns to join the Cairo-based club. Mosimane has made his pursuit of Sirino no secret, speaking about it on multiple occasions in the media.

The former Bafana Bafana coach further claimed that the talented player wants to join Al Ahly and put himself to the ultimate test, according to The South African.

