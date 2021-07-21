AmaZulu’s Sandile Zungu Explains Their Plans Ahead of CAF Champions League Debut

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu confirms they are working day and night to ensure they have a balanced squad for the CAF Champions League

The Durban-based club, AmaZulu, will have a busy 2021/22 season and Zungu says they will reveal their new signings on 5 August

At the same time, Usuthu have rubbished the reports that coach Benni McCarthy is unhappy at the club due to unpaid bonuses

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!:

Ahead of their CAF Champions League debut next season, AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu has confirmed their plans. The Usuthu boss says they are working around the clock to ensure they beef up their ranks.

Zungu’s team will campaign in the elite inter-club tournament for the first time in their history as they will join Mamelodi Sundowns. Local media reports recently surfaced that coach Benni McCarthy was unhappy at the club but the Durban-based DStv Premiership side has set the record straight.

AmaZulu are looking to beef up their squad and the club is busy behind the scenes. Image: @AmaZulu_FC/Instagram

Source: Instagram

AmaZulu’s Sandile Zungu discusses their plans ahead of the new season

As quoted by The South African, Zungu says they are looking to bring in new faces in their camp and they will make the announcements on 5 August. He said:

“Definitely, we are working not only on strengthening the squad but also creating requisite balance, given the demands of the coming season. We will be revealing the players that we’ve signed but also talk about players that we’ve released.

"That will be on the 5th of August – we will make all the plans public. We can’t reveal names right now. We’ve got a couple that we have signed from outside, and we’ve got a couple that we have promoted from the junior ranks, and also those that have returned from loan. So, I think we’re talking about 10 players.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

AmaZulu respond to 'fake' reports regarding coach Benni McCarthy

Media reports indicated that the former Bafana Bafana striker delayed his return to the club because of a bonus owed by the club. The club has responded on social media:

“Usuthu would like to clarify any fake news regarding Coach Benni McCarthy and Andre De Jong. Coach Benni McCarthy has returned to South Africa from his off-season break in Scotland. He has been in training with the players as of Saturday, 17 July 2021. Andre De Jong joined his team members for training yesterday, after his return from New Zealand. We would like our supporters to know that they are both in good health.”

Stuart Baxter admitted that playing Khama Billiat in the final was a big risk

In other football stories, Briefly News previously reported that following Kaizer Chiefs' 3-0 defeat to Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final on Saturday, head coach Stuart Baxter stated that his choice to bring Khama Billiat in was a gamble.

Baxter reacted to Happy Mashiane's red card on the stroke of half-time at the Mohamed V Stadium by taking Billiat off the bench at the start of the second half.

Pitso Mosimane's team, on the other hand, took advantage of the additional man and switched up their playing flair with incredible speed.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za