Black Stars Captain Andre Ayew Set to Join Qatari Side Al Sadd in Big Money Move

Qatari side Al Sadd has announced the signing of Andre Ayew on social media and is buzzing

Ayew is set to complete the move on Thursday, July 22, 2021 and will be flying into the country soon

He is set to earn about R3 180 313 a month which is still an impressive salary for the attacker

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is set to join Qatari side Al Sadd, the club disclosed this in a statement on Twitter.

The midfielder who left Swansea this summer is expected to complete his move after a medical on Thursday, July 22.

“#AlSadd have reached an agreement to sign Ghanaian star Andre Ayew. The player will arrive in Doha in the morning to complete the routine procedures, followed by the signing of the contract and the official announcement.”

Black Star captain Andre Ayew set to join Qatari side Al Sadd in a big-money move.

Ayew helped Swansea City to the Championship promotion play-off final but eventually left after they failed to go past Brentford.

The 31-year old was the highest scorer for The Swans after scoring 17 goals in 46 appearances for the Swans.

It is reported that Ayew will be earning about GHC1.3million ($220,000) a month after tax when he joins Al Sadd.

Ayew who has played for West Ham United, Turkish side Fenerbahce and French clubs Olympique Marseille, Lorient and Arles-Avignon will be playing for a non-European club for the first time.

