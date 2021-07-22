Entering the new season in style is what Orlando Pirates are doing with their latest kits for the upcoming PSL matches

Orlando Pirates dropped their kit for season 2021/22 and the fans are absolutely loving the fashion from the club

Social media users reacted to the snaps online and even people who aren't fans think that the kit is beautiful

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Orlando Pirates have finally released their new kit for the season and the fans are incredibly amped about it. The away kit especially has been gaining attention from fans and they can't wait to add them to their wardrobe.

Taking to social media, the Buccaneers announced what their new kit would look like after a lot of speculation because of leaks. It turned out to be more than what the fans expected.

Orlando Pirates fans are absolutely loving the new kit that they'll be rocking for the upcoming season. Image: @FARPostZA

Source: Twitter

Mzansi social media users are loving the kit and even rival fans are envious of the drip that others are going to serve because of it. The nation is hoping the kit will also come with good performances on the pitch.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Check out the different reactions to the kit below:

@Alungilebuso said:

"Hope to see you do that after successfully defending our MTN8."

@ScelonG commented:

"This jersey is top drawer. Well done Buccaneers."

@Modise_Ntlou said:

"We are assassinating them with mint colour this season. How can a team be so great and stiĺl be fashion conscious."

@NdlovuLynah commented:

"Not a fan but this kit is beautiful."

@MuziMyeni6 said:

"Beautiful jersey with a prosperous season 2021/22."

Benni McCarthy is urging Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns

Briefly News previously reported that following a dismal season for both Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy expects both teams to push Mamelodi Sundowns for the title in the upcoming season.

McCarthy, who led Usuthu to a historic second-place finish last season, is thrilled with how both clubs have been strengthening their squads in the transfer market, particularly Chiefs, who have been busier.

McCarthy, who previously played in this event with the Buccaneers, feels the two Soweto giants will improve next season, speaking as a guest at the Carling Black Label press conference yesterday, according to SowetanLIVE.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za