Known for his silky individual touches, Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch is celebrating his birthday on Thursday, 22 July

From making his name at Maluti FET to joining Pirates, Lorch has had his ups and downs as a football player but there’s no doubt he’s one of the best in Mzansi

The Bloemfontein-born player is a quiet individual who focuses on his game at the Buccaneers and Briefly News takes a look at three facts about him

Thembinkosi Lorch is one of the most recognised faces in the Orlando Pirates squad and he is celebrating his birthday, 22 July. Lorch is definitely a force to be reckoned with for both the national team, Bafana Bafana, and Pirates.

The creative and skilful attacker turns 28 and he is receiving sweet messages from his fans and peers in the football fraternity. Briefly News takes a look at three things about the Bafana player.

Having made headlines in the past few weeks regarding his future at the Buccaneers, Lorch’s ambition to ply his trade overseas is not a secret.

He has been linked with moves to Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, and we dig up more on the man also known as ‘Nyoso’ in football circles.

Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch is celebrating his birthday and Briefly News looks at his life. Image: @ThembinkosiLorch/Instagram

Source: Instagram

1. Who is Thembinkosi Lorch?

Lorch was born in Bloemfontein, 22 July, 1993 and broke into professional ranks when he was with the lower division side, Maluti FET College, back in 2013. He rose to prominence during the same year but he was not available when they stunned the Buccaneers in the Nedbank Cup - Maluti bagged a 4-1 win.

A season later, Pirates signed the 28-year-old in 2015 after a stellar display for the club during the 2014/15 campaign in the National First Division.

Since making his move to the 1995 African champions, Lorch has had his ups and downs as a player. He has only collected the 2020/21 MTN8 gold medal so far but has impressed as an individual player.

Looking at his top-flight overall career statistics, the former Chippa United and Cape Town All Stars attacker has featured in 143 matches, scored 35 goals plus 25 assists including the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

As a 25-year-old in 2019, Lorch was nominated for top awards such as the 2018/19 PSL Footballer of the Season, Player’s Player of the Season, Midfielder of the Season as well as the Telkom Knockout Cup Player of the Season.

He competed against players from that season’s league champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, Themba Zwane and Hlompho Kekana. Lorch clinched two major accolades, the PSL Footballer of the Season and Absa Premiership Player’s awards respectively.

2. Thembinkosi Lorch makes his name for Bafana Bafana

The Free State-born professional campaigner was included in the national team that was coached by Stuart Baxter en route to the 2019 CAF African Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

Lorch is the man credited for dispatching the Pharaohs as the hosts of the continental showpiece. He netted the solitary goal in front of a packed Cairo International Stadium in the Round of 16 as Bafana reached the quarter-finals. That is when international scouts noticed him but he is yet to make a move abroad.

3. Thembinkosi Lorch’s personal life

Despite constantly denying the rumours linking him with South African actress, Natasha Thahane, the secret finally came out that Lorch is dating the stunning beauty. The two lovebirds reportedly jetted out of the country to spend a holiday in Zanzibar.

The talented talisman is not known for making headlines off the field of play but it was a different story last year.

Lorch was arrested for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend, Nokuphiwa Mathithibala, who opened up a case of assault against him at Midrand Police station. Media reports suggested that the footballer strangled her after she had asked about his whereabouts.

However, the case was provisionally withdrawn in the Randburg Magistrate's Court earlier this year. With the Soweto giants back for their pre-season training, his fans will hope to see the best of Lorch in the upcoming campaign.

