The Queen teasers for August 2021: Is this the end for Hector?

The Queen will no doubt get the highest ratings next month compared to other local shows. Vuyiswa returns with a bang! She begins turning Hector's world upside down. There is no more room for Hector to hide. What is happening to the other characters? The Queen teasers for August 2021 unveil the storyline's twists and turns.

The Queen teasers for August 2021. Photo: @TheQueen.MzansiMagic

Source: Facebook

Before you find out more about The Queen's upcoming episodes, would you love to know where the term "soap opera" originated from? Romance dramas are called soapies because soaps and detergents manufacturers sponsored pioneer radio dramas.

The Queen teasers August 2021

You better tune in because there might never be The Queen's re-run in the future. Here is what is going to happen next month:

Monday, 2th August 2021

Episode 6

Vuyiswa returns home. Meanwhile, Harriet and Hector's secret haunts them.

The Queen teasers for August 2021. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tuesday, 3rd August 2021

Episode 7

Vuyiswa starts looking for incriminating evidence against Hector, and Goodness learns that Harriet is determined to separate her from Mvelo. Meanwhile, Harriet conceals the love she feels for someone.

Wednesday, 4th August 2021

Episode 8

Goodness' decision shocks Kagiso. Someone tampers with Vuyiswa's investigation.

Thursday, 5th August 2021

Episode 9

Kagiso pleads with Goodness to reconsider quitting her relationship. Vuyiswa interrogates someone about the night of the shooting.

Friday, 6th August 2021

Episode 10

Hector panics when Vuyiswa finds a clue to the investigation. Kagiso begs for Goodness' mercy because he feels broken.

The Queen teasers for August 2021. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Goodness

She discovers that Harriet is trying to cause a rift between her and Mvelo. Goodness considers ending her relationship, but Kagiso begs her to stay.

Hector

When things start looking great, Viyiswa lands on information that is vital for the investigation. How sill Hector protect himself from going to jail?

Would you mind keeping checking The Queen teasers for August 2021 for more updates? Meanwhile, enjoy the series on Mzansi Magic every weekday at 21h00.

READ ALSO: The FrontLiners teasers for August 2021: Coming up on StarLife’s new career drama

Did you know that StarLife will soon start airing a new series called The FrontLiners? It would help if you tuned in to find out what is going on here. The medical Indian drama show will kick off on 4th August 2020.

Briefly.co.za introduces you to The FrontLiners' premiere episodes. The series revolves around Dr. Ishani and Dr. Siddhant's love life. Their beliefs clash and tear them apart, but their true love finds a way of reuniting them.

Source: Briefly.co.za