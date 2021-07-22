The Estate Teasers for August 2021: Lesiba makes a desperate decision

The Estate soapie series discusses the competition between those living in the estate and those in the Thembalethu community. It also highlights historical disempowerment and the fight for economic freedom by the community members. The Estate teasers for August 2021 explain in bits how the drama evolves.

The Estate teasers give a preview of the depth of deceit and disloyalty among characters in this series. The Phakathwayo family will discover that the rich also cry when someone socially beneath them thwarts their big plans for the estate. The Estate SA drama centres on relatable social vices like corruption and the struggle between truth and lies.

The Estate teasers for August 2021

Why is someone just discovering that Labuschagne is not the gentleman he always appears to be? Will the appeal verdict favour the Phakathwayo household? Also, will Muzi sail through the storms in his business? The Estate telenovela for August gives you a heads up concerning these questions.

Episode 86 - Monday, 2nd of August, 2021

Ryan scares Suzaan when he suggests taking Leah away from her, while Labuschagne shows that he can be violent. Then, finally, Dumisani makes a career-threatening decision.

Episode 87 - Tuesday, 3rd of August, 2021

Mmakoena is terrified after a phone conversation. Instead, Jo receives a confidence boost while Dumisani has a score to settle with a giant company.

Episode 88 - Wednesday, 4th of August, 2021

Castro’s loyalty is divided while Muzi is in a terrible situation. Besides, Mmatshepo challenges Sindi, and someone pays Ayanda an unannounced visit.

Episode 89 - Thursday, 5th of August, 2021

Muzi decides to seek revenge after a call from his lawyers. Dumisani and Shadrack quarrelled over the acquisition of a piece of land while Martin checks on Tessa. Unfortunately, Siya is in the middle of a fight.

Episode 90 - Friday, 6th of August, 2021

Suzaan discovers Gigi’s secret, and she is baffled. Elsewhere, Lesiba’s decision is born out of desperation, and Muzi seeks Ntate Phasha’s support.

Episode 91 - Monday, 9th of August, 2021

Muzi battles his opponents, while Suzaan deploys a different strategy against Siya. But then, Tessa is heartbroken.

Episode 92 - Tuesday, 10th of August, 2021

Jo is angry at a suspect, whereas Suzaan and Gigi confront each other. Finally, the Phakatwayo family approaches the court to appeal a previous judgement.

Episode 93 - Wednesday, 11th of August, 2021

Suzaan obtains thrilling information on the web while a judgement is passed on the interdict. However, Labuschagne scares someone dear to him.

Episode 94 - Thursday, 12th of August, 2021

Muzi closes in on Ntate Phasha, while Tessa gets ready for a birthday ceremony. However, Jo shares a secret with a dear friend.

Episode 95 - Friday, 13th of August, 2021

Tessa’s plans do not go her way, while Suzaan discovers she may lose something dear. But then, someone special to Muzi betrays him.

Episode 96 - Monday, 16th of August, 2021

Muzi resorts to desperate measures to rescue his enterprises, and Martin faces his problems. Meanwhile, Ryan and Suzaan fight each other.

Episode 97 - Tuesday, 17th of August, 2021

Muzi plants a seed of discord between his rival and the construction workers. Meanwhile, something tests Martin’s recovery, while Siya becomes surprised when Suzaan demands an answer to a question.

Episode 98 - Wednesday, 18th of August, 2021

The quarrels over the land mount pressure on the Phakathwayo household and existing unity. However, Labuschagne terrifies Jo and Martin’s recovery receives a colossal setback.

Episode 99 - Thursday, 19th of August, 2021

Mmakoena and Muzi take things into their hands, while Suzaan is disheartened after receiving a message. Elsewhere, Shadrack does not hide anything from the Commissioner of Land.

Episode 100 - Friday, 20th of August, 2021

Muzi is comfortable in dangerous associations. However, Labuschagne plots something sinister against an associate.

Episode 101 - Monday, 23rd of August, 2021

Muzi takes the land association to court, while Suzaan seeks help from her ancestors. Meanwhile, Jo fights her oppressor.

Episode 102 - Tuesday, 24th of August, 2021

Gigi devises a plot while Tessa challenges someone close to Martin. Also, Lwandle demands Muzi to send Gigi packing.

Episode 103 - Wednesday, 25th of August, 2021

Dumisani and Sindi find themselves in a questionable situation. However, Jo discovers Martin’s problems, and Muzi gets the family ready for the meeting with the Phakathwayo family.

Episode 104 - Thursday, 26th of August, 2021

Ryan and Aarush surprise Suzaan, and she finds it disturbing. Nevertheless, Martin reveals his secrets to Jo, while Tsholo puts Sindi in trouble.

Episode 105 - Friday, 27th of August, 2021

Suzaan and Ryan engage in a battle of wits, while Phenyo battles evil. Unfortunately, Sindi’s decision comes unexpectedly.

Episode 106 - Monday, 30th of August, 2021

Ryan finds out about Suzaan’s new profession, while Mmakoena discovers Phenyo’s situation. Elsewhere, Ayanda and Dumisani fight each other.

Episode 107 - Tuesday, 31st of August, 2021

Jo unravels Tessa’s secrets, while Muzi resorts to corrupt measures. Eventually, Sindi plays nicely to someone she hates against her will.

Muzi

Muzi decides to stop playing fair after receiving a displeasing call from his solicitors. He chooses to take the battle to his rival and seeks the help of some people to achieve this. However, he is a master planner who shows that he can do anything to win his battles. But, how will the betrayal of a close friend affect his outlook on life?

Suzaan

Suzaan’s detective side is awaken when Ryan threatens to take someone dear to her. She launches into a series of investigations, and some of her discoveries are shocking. But, unfortunately, she has formidable rivals in Gigi, Ryan and Aarush. Suzaan tries to outsmart her opponents and prays that her ancestors favour her quest.

The characters in these fresh episodes of The Estate teasers are constantly at loggerheads. Who will triumph when the rich and the poor want the same thing? Every second of The Estate South African series is worth your time. So get ready to be enthralled.

