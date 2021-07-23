10 ridiculous Jim Carrey characters that killed it in various movies

Jim Carrey is undoubtedly one of the greatest entertainers of all time. The comical actor is best known for his over-the-top, slapstick performances in comedy films like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994), Dumb and Dumber (1994), The Mask (1994), Liar Liar (1997), and Bruce Almighty (2003). Which of these Jim Carrey characters are the most ridiculous and most memorable? Find out below.

Actor Jim Carrey attends the photocall of the movie "Yes Man" in Rome. Photo: Camilla Morandi/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Even though James Eugene Carrey (born January 17, 1962) is known for his comical performances in comedy films, the Canadian-American actor has also played roles in drama films like The Truman Show (1998), Man on the Moon (1999), and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004).

One thing that stands out in all of Jim's movie appearances is that he always finds a way to make his characters comical, no matter the circumstances. If you think that this is a lie, this top 10 list of Jim Carrey's characters will prove you wrong.

Top 10 most ridiculous Jim Carrey characters

What characters have Jim Carrey played? Here is a list of the top 10 funniest characters he has portrayed so far.

10. Lloyd Christmas in the Dumb and Dumber movies (1994 and 2014)

Carrey played Lloyd in the original film and its sequel. Llyod is somewhat a man child with a huge heart. He and his best friend, Harry, however, are lacking in the intelligence department and get into constant trouble after misunderstanding and misreading situations.

9. The Riddler/Edward Nygma in Batman Forever (1995)

The 1995 Joel Schumacher-directed Batman Forever features Jim Carrey as a puzzle-obsessed Riddler.

8. Ace Ventura in the Ace Ventura series (1994, 1995, and 2009)

Ace's Hawaiian shirts, voice, and silliness make him somewhat of a cartoon character. However, do not be fooled; he is actually more intelligent than he looks.

His mannerisms annoy the people around him, but they also seem to be drawn to him. He also seems to know his way around animals.

Hollywood actor Jim Carrey during a photocall to promote his new film Bruce Almighty at the Dorchester hotel. Photo: Andy Butterton - PA Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

7. Truman Burbank in The Truman Show (1998)

Carrey played Truman, a regular guy and insurance salesman, in this comedic drama about a man who is unknowingly the star of a world-famous reality show that documents his life.

6. Fletcher Reede in Liar Liar (1997)

Carrey played the main character in this 1997 comedy about an attorney (Reede) who is too focused on his career and constantly lies to everyone, including his son.

Everything changes when his son makes a wish at his birthday party that his dad will not tell a lie for a whole day, and it comes true. What transpires next will leave you in stitches.

5. The Grinch in How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Carrey played the Grinch in this fantasy comedy based on the Dr Seuss book of the same name.

The Grinch is a big, green, mean monster who hates Christmas. So, he sets out to steal all of the children's presents and ruin the holiday for everyone in Whoville.

4. Stanley Ipkiss in The Mask (1994)

In The Mask, Jim played Stanley Ipkiss, a shy and immature bank teller by day who turns into a confident trickster at night when he puts on a magical wooden mask.

3. Charlie/Hank in Me, Myself & Irene (2000)

In this drama, Jim played a Rhode Island state trooper, Charlie. Charlie spends his years suppressing his rage until he finally breaks and has a psychotic breakdown, which leads to him developing a second personality named Hank.

Carrey played both Charlie (the gentle and kind personality) and Hank (the violent and rude one) in the film.

Actor Jim Carrey arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Dumb And Dumber To" at Regency Village Theatre on November 3, 2014 in Westwood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

2. Ernie "Chip" Douglas in The Cable Guy (1996)

Carrey played Chip in this Ben Stiller-directed, Judd Apatow-produced dark comedy and psychological thriller. Chip installs cable TV in the home of a man named Steve. Soon after, Chip starts stalking Steve, and when Steve realizes this, he tells him to get lost, which leads to Chip doing some pretty terrible things.

The movie also features stars like Leslie Mann, Matthew Broderick, Jack Black, Janeane Garofalo, Bob Odenkirk, Owen Wilson, and David Cross.

1. Bruce Nolan in Bruce Almighty (2003)

In this silly fantasy comedy, Jim Carrey played Bruce, a man who receives the powers of God. But, unfortunately, he soon discovers that the powers are overwhelming.

Jim Carrey's SNL characters

Jim Carrey auditioned to be an SNL cast member in the 1980s and was rejected. He, however, hosted the show on May 18, 1996, and January 8, 2011.

He also made a cameo performance on February 22, 2003, during the Times Like These (One-Way Motorway) performance by Foo Fighters.

Jim Carrey's Saturday Night Live characters and appearances include his impressions of Matthew McConaughey.

Carrey also portrayed U.S. president-elect Joe Biden for the first six episodes of the show's 46th season.

Actor Jim Carrey accepts the "MTV Generation Award" onstage at the 2006 MTV Movie Awards at Sony Pictures Studio on June 3, 2006 in Culver City, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who did Jim Carrey play In Living Color?

How many characters did Jim Carrey play in In Living Color? The actor played numerous characters in the sketch comedy series.

Jim Carrey characters in In Living Color include:

Fire Marshal Bill

Vera De Milo

Parnell

Dickie Peterson Cherub of Justice

Reginald Denny

The Karate Instructor

He also impersonated the following celebrities while on the show:

Vanilla Ice

Rocky (Rocky)

Captain James T. Kirk (Star Trek)

Snow

Alan Thicke

Pee-Wee Herman (Pee-Wee's Playhouse)

Ross Perot

Ricky Ricardo (I Love Lucy)

Ted Turner (TCM (Turner Classic Movies)

Jerry Seinfeld (Seinfield)

What is Jim Carrey's most successful movie?

The actor's highest-grossing film is Bruce Almighty (2003), which earned $485 million at the Box Office.

Jim Carrey accepts the Choice Movie Bad Guy award onstage at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards held at Gibson Amphitheatre at Universal CityWalk on August 14, 2005. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

What was Jim Carrey's big break?

Jim's big break came in 1990 when he joined In Living Color. His roles on the sketch show helped him get on the film radar.

At the time, his most significant movie role yet had been Earth Girls are Easy. After In Living Color ended, he was ready to get back to filming.

All Jim Carrey characters in movies and TV shows are quite entertaining and lovable, but the ones listed here are the most ridiculous of them all. Which one is your favourite?

READ ALSO: Disney's So Weird cast: Where are the stars of the popular show now?

Briefly.co.za recently reported about the cast of Disney's So Weird. So Weird is an American-Canadian television series that aired on Disney from 1999 to 2001.

Where are the actors and actresses who appeared on this series and what have they been up to since the series ended? Find out here.

Source: Briefly.co.za