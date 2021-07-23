Brighton Mhlongo Has Successful Eye Surgery and Hopes to Return to Football

Brighton Mhlongo took to social media to share that his surgery went well and quoted a Bible verse to give thanks

The goalkeeper was injured during training and this caused his eyesight to go blurry, hindering his ability to play

Mhlongo says that he is still not back to playing football yet and the doctors have told him to take it easy after the surgeries

Mzansi goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo has successfully undergone eye surgery and is hoping that this will see him return to playing football again. The injury happened during training when a ball hit his face, causing his eyesight to go blurry.

Mhlongo took to social media to share a Bible verse after the surgery and hoped for better days. He captioned the post:

"As I remain resilient and truly blessed thank you all for your prayers and support, 2 down, 2 to go."

Judging by the post, Brighton still has a few surgeries to go before his eyesight can be restored back to normal. According to Daily Sun, the goalkeeper said that he would explore all his options before making a decision about his career.

He also rubbished claims that he's back to playing football or is in training. He was seen jogging in the neighbourhood and people started to speculate.

Mhlongo is under contract with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and has been ordered by doctors to take it easy before he goes back to playing football. Briefly News is hoping he has a speedy recovery and returns soon.

