LeBron James has taken his lifetime earnings as an NBA star back in 2003 to $1billion according to reports released by Sportico

The LA Lakers star has been earned a massive $300m as a player and the other $700m came from endorsements, merchandise and others

The 36-year-old began his career with Cleaveland cavaliers before joining Miami Heat and a second spell with the CAVS then LA Lakers

LeBron James has become the first player in the NBA to hit the $1billion mark while still actively playing the sport, Sportico , CBS Sports.

The four-time NBA champion has now joined the six-man elite club which includes Tiger Woods, Floyd Mayweather, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Roger Federer.

LeBron James joins the $1 billion club with the likes of Mayweather, Ronaldo, Messi. Photo by Randy Holmes and Adam Pantozzi

The 36-year-old was drafted into the elite basketball league in 2003 and has grossed $330m in salary since lacing his canvass for several NBA outfits.

In terms of endorsement. merchandise, licensing and media, James has earned a whopping $700m.

His contracts with AT&T, Beats, Blaze Pizza, GMC, PepsiCo, Rimowa and Walmart gives him an annual income $100m.

In his lifetime deal with Nike, the former Cleaveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat star takes home $30m yearly.

