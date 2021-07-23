The Tokyo Olympics are finally underway and there are a number of South African participants. Briefly compiled a list of the Olympic squad that will be competing in different events in the Games.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) has finalised its roster for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, which will take place this month. From 23 July to 8 August, the Tokyo Olympics will be held in a bio-secure bubble.

South Africa will compete in 17 of the 33 Olympic events available this year, including the newly introduced disciplines of skateboarding and sport climbing.

South Africa will send a squad of 185 athletes to the Olympics, making it the country's highest delegation ever, surpassing Rio's 137 participants.

Here is a list of the full squad for the Tokyo Olympics taking place in Japan:

Athletics

Men: Akani Simbine, Clarence Munyai, Antonio Alkana, Cheswill Johnson, Ruswahl Samaai, Rocco van Rooyen, Jason van Rooyen, Stephen Mokoka, Desmond Mokgobu, Elroy Gelant, Wayne Snyman, Kyle Blignaut, Marc Mundell, Wayde van Niekerk, Gift Leotlela, Anaso Jobodwana, Thapelo Phora, Sokwakhana Zazini, Lebogang Shange, Shaun Maswanganyi, Galaletsang Ramorwa, Chederick van Wyk, Pieter Conradie, Ranto Dikgale, Oscar Mavundla, Derrick Mokaleng, Zakhiti Nene, Lythe Pillay, Precious Mashele

Women: Wenda Nel, Dominique Scott, Gerda Steyn, Irvette van Zyl, Jo-Ane van Dyk

Aquatics

Diving and open water swimming

Men: Michael Mcglynn

Women: Michelle Weber, Julia Vincent and Micaela Bouter

Swimming

Men: Ethan du Preez, Chad le Clos, Pieter Coetze, Bradley Tandy, Michael Houlie, Matthew Sates, Martin Binedell

Women: Tatjana Schoenmaker, Kaylene Corbett, Emma Chelius, Erin Gallagher, Rebecca Meder, Dune Coetzee, Mariella Venter, Aimee Canny

Rugby Sevens

Kurt-Lee Arendse, Angelo Davids, Zain Davids, Selvyn Davids, Chris Dry, Branco du Preez, Ronald Brown, Stedman Gans, Justin Geduld, Sakoyisa Makata, JC Pretorius, Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain), Impi Visser

Football men

Ronwen Williams, Mondli Mpoto, Sifiso Mlungwana, Tercious Malepe, Luke Fleurs, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Thabiso Monyane, Katlego Mohamme, Teboho Mokoena, Thabo Cele, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Goodman Mosele, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Luther Singh, Evidence Makgopa, Kobamelo Kodisang

Cycling

Johan Spies, Charlene Du Preez, David Maree, Ryan Gibbons, Nicholas Dlamini, Ashleigh Pasio-Moolman, Carla Oberholzer, Alan Hatherly, Candice Lill, Alex Limberg, Stefan De Bod

Field hockey

Women: Quanita Bobbs, Erin Christie, Lisa Deetlefs, Lilian Du Plessis, Nicole Erasmus, Tarryn Glasby, Robyn Johnson, Charne Maddocks, Lerato Mahole, Phumelela Mbande, Edith Molikoe, Kristen Paton, Tarryn Potts, Celia Seerane, Nomnikelo Veto, Onthatile Zulu

Men: Erasmus Pieterse, Timothy Drummond, Austin Smith, Mohamed Mea, Matthew GuiseBrown, Jethro Eustice, Nduduzo Lembethe, Taine Paton, Nicholas Spooner, Clinton Panther, Samkelo Mvimbi, Abdul Cassiem, Mustapha Cassiem, Nqobile Ntuli, Keenan Horne, Tevin Kok

Triathlon

Henri Schoeman, Richard Murray, Gillian Sanders, Simone Ackermann

Waterpolo

Women: Amica Hallenndorff, Shakira January, Meghan Maartens, Chloe Meecham, Georgie Moir, Boati Motau, Hannah Muller, Daniela Passoni, Megan Sileno, Ashleigh Vaughn, Jordan Wedderburn, Kelsey White. Reserve: Yanah Gerber

Men: Ignardus Badenhorst, Devon Card, Jason Evezard, Cameron Laurenson, Lwazi Madi, Farouk Mayman, Yaseen Margro, Liam Neill, Roarke Olver, Nicholas Rodda, Donn Stewart, Ross Stone, Gareth May

Climbing

Erin Sterkenburg, Chris Cosser

Golf

Garrick Higgo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ashleigh Buhai

Gymnastics

Caitlin Rooskrantz, Naveen Daries

Nathi Mthethwa says there's no pressure on Team South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that Nathi Mthethwa, the Sports Minister, stressed that Team SA's participation in the Tokyo Olympics is not under any pressure. The Tokyo Olympics will officially begin on Friday and conclude on 8 August.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, then-Minister of Sports and Recreation Fikile Mbalula set a 10-medal goal for the squad, which they met.

Mthethwa, who was unable to travel to Japan because of the ongoing virus, sent his best wishes to the athletes on Thursday at the South African embassy residence in Tokyo in a 'Welcoming Team SA to Japan' ceremony.

