Donda: Everything to know about the trending Kanye West new album

Kanye West premiered his new album, Donda, at a listening event in Atlanta on 22nd July 2021. The event was to start at 8 p.m, although Kanye, in his fashion, showed up at 9.50 p.m. Nonetheless, the hype behind the album is his collaboration with Jay Z, their first since they worked together in 2016. So, how about diving into what we know so far about the trending Kanye West new album, Donda.

Donda, Kanye West new album, was launched on 22nd July 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The event streamed live on Apple Music, and the City of Atlanta purportedly claimed 22nd July Kanye West Day. So, why the hype about the album and the man who is hardly short on words.

Kanye West album

Donda is Kanye West's tenth studio album. It obtains its name from his late mother, Donda. It was produced through G.O.O.D Music and will be distributed by Def Jam Recordings. Initially, Kanye West new album title was called Donda: With Child.

Kanye West Donda songs

No Child Left Behind, which features Sha’Carri Richardson, is one of the most anticipated singles in the collection. The other singles in the Donda album include,

Donda

Remote

Daylight

Junya

Hurricane (Ft. KayCcy and Lil Baby)

(Ft. KayCcy and Lil Baby) No Child Left Behind

New Again

I Know God Breathed on This

24

You're Gonna Be OK

Come to Life

Donda is the first track in the album, although it has little to do with the late rapper's mother directly. However, the album features her voice in several interludes. When the rapper performed the song during the event, fans lit their cellphone lights in her honour.

While some of the songs depict Kanye's boastful nature, some have heavy nods to his Christian faith.

Is Jay-Z on Donda?

Is Jay Z on Kanye West new album? The album is a reunion between the two icons, who have not seen eye to eye for the past couple of years. The crowd was appalled to hear Jay-Z rapping on the last song of the listening session. His feature in the album is an added reason why fans cannot wait to access the album and listen to it. The last time the two rappers worked together was in 2016.

Other artists who have contributed to the album include the late Pop Smoke, Pusha T, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and Baby Keem, to mention a few.

Where is Kanye performing Donda?

Kanye West had the Donda listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium stadium before a crowd of approximately 42,000 people. He showed up for the listening session in a red puff jacket and matching pants at 9.50 pm instead of 8 pm as anticipated. Kanye walked on a white tarp, giving outsize dance moves to his new music. He did not even have a microphone during the session.

After the performance, he walked to the end zone area and sat next to his estranged wife and four kids.

What does Donda mean?

The rapper named his tenth album after his late mother. He shared a new song during her 71st birthday, which starts with the lyrics,

Sound of da Police.

In the single, the rapper can be heard saying,

Mama, I need you to tuck me in/ I done made some mistakes and they rubbed it in/ I know you and grandma had enough of them/ Why I gotta be so stubborn then/ I’m doing this one for y’all/ So we can end racism once and for all.

How did Donda West die?

The rapper had a beautiful relationship with his mother. She supported him when he dropped out of college to pursue his music career. She often made public appearances with her son, and their chemistry was adamantly unquestionable. Donda West died in 2007 due to plastic surgery complications.

Was Donda West a doctor? The rapper's mother was a professor of English at Clark Atlanta University. She also worked at the Chicago State University as the chairperson for the English department. She worked as her son's manager when she retired.

Donda album release date

G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam Recordings had scheduled Donda release date to be midnight on Friday. However, that was not the case. Representatives from the rapper's team did not comment about the failed release. Kanye kicked off the album's campaign earlier this week when he announced the schedule of the listening event.

Is Kanye West Donda on Apple Music?

The listening session was available on Apple Music for streaming. However, the Donda album is not on the platform. It is more than 24 hours past the Donda release time, and Kanye West's management has not made any remarks on the issue either.

Why has Donda not been released?

Was Kanye West new album released? The album, which was scheduled to be released on music platforms, is not yet out. Lack of communication from the rapper's team has stirred confusion, amusement, and frustration from fans. Some have been reminiscing his best performances and stunts.

However, last week, media personality Justin Laboy burst the rapper's bubble when he tweeted about witnessing Kanye playing the album for Kevin Durant. In the tweet, he said,

The production is light years ahead of its time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plans on dropping soon should just push it back.

Justin Laboy's allegations are unjustifiable. Meanwhile, fans will have to wait until the Donda album finally drops to agree or disagree with the remarks.

Kanye West new album, Donda, sought to break the rapper's silence on the music front. Its failed release has stirred controversy among the rapper's fans. Nonetheless, Jesus Is King, his studio album, bagged a 2021 Grammys for the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album category.

