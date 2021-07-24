The Tokyo Olympics was postponed from 2020 to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did you know that you can stream the Olympics live free? The event started on Wednesday, 21st July 2021, with the opening ceremony being held on Friday, 23rd July 2021. Japan's Emperor Naruhito repeated the role his grandfather performed in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics' opening ceremony. USA's first lady, Jill Biden, was in attendance.

Gymnast Giarnni Regini-Moran of Britain competing at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: @Laurence Griffiths

The Tokyo Olympics schedule is out, but the event will be unique because fans won't be attending. However, people worldwide will watch the Olympics online. Stars who tested positive for COVID already pulled out of the games. One of them is the USA's tennis player, Coco Gauff. Nevertheless, the COVID 19 epidemic and other challenges will not prevent other athletes from participating in 2021's event. The closing ceremony will be on Monday, 9th August 2021.

How to watch Olympics for free

Athletes from all over the world and their support staff are already in Tokyo and prepared to win. Some of the games on the schedule are soccer, basketball, track and field, swimming, tennis, skateboarding, and gymnastics.

Most TV networks worldwide are charging viewers because of sports licensing. The only way you can watch the Olympics live free online from South Africa is via VPN. So, how can you watch live stream Olympic trials for free with a VPN?

1. Stream the Olympics live free on BBC UK

Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders of Australia talking during their Women's Doubles match against Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya of Japan at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: @Adam Pretty

The South African government has not laid down laws that prohibit people from using VPN. Find out from BBC's schedule when events will be airing, then proceed with these steps to live stream Olympic trials for free:

Get ExpressVPN.

Connect to a UK server location.

Sign up on BBC iPlayer and enjoy watching the games.

2. Free Olympics stream on CBC (Canada)

South Africa's Freedom House considers the internet free. Therefore, protecting your privacy using a VPN is legal. Check with CBC's program to know when it will be broadcasting your favorite games.

Get PureVPN.

Connect to a Canadian server location.

Use a valid Canadian postal code to sign up on CBC Gem.

Enjoy the Olympic free streaming services.

3. France TV free Olympic streaming

Nyjah Huston of the USA practising on the skateboard street course. Photo: @Ezra Shaw

France TV is this event's official broadcaster in France. The network will air the games free of charge.

Get NordVPN.

Connect to a server located in France.

Go to France TV and have fun watching the games.

4. Live Olympic streams on Peacock TV (USA)

Peacock TV airs the event on NBC, NBCSN, and the Olympic Channel. The subscription fee is $5 per month, but you can take advantage of the seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

Get Surfshark.

Connect to a server located in the USA.

Use a valid USA postal code to sign up on the Peacock TV website.

Utilize the free trial services or pay the $5 with a US PayPal account or a credit/debit card.

Lyu Huihui of Hubei throwing the javelin at Shangyu District Stadium in Shaoxing, China. Photo: @VCG

The Tokyo Olympics is one of this year's biggest sporting events. Follow the steps above and be assured that they are the most affordable subscription options. Many people are having a good time watching the event live in South Africa right now.

