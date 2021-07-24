Olympics 2021: timetable, sports list, events, where to watch all games

Olympics 2021 is finally here! The onset of the pandemic brought so much change, and among that was the postponement of the Olympics 2021. However, the long wait is finally over! Olympics 2021 kicked off on 23rd July 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The Olympics 2021 opening ceremony had taken place the previous day at 7.30 am ET. How about unpacking details on the Olympics timetable, sports list, events, and where to watch all the games.

Olympics 2021 is upon us, and 206 countries are participating in the competitions. More than 11,000 sportspeople are competing for medals in 41 sports. Out of the 41, five sports will be featuring at the Olympics for the first time. The vast number of sports provides options for you to have a taste of the Tokyo Olympics. So, read on for details about the Olympics 2021 timetable, events, sports list and where to watch the games.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 sports

Olympics 2021 is finally here! Whether you are looking forward to watching your favourite athlete grab a medal or you are just excited to watch them pursue their dreams, there is so much to anticipate from the Summer Olympics 2021. The Olympic Games will stream from 23rd July 2021 to 8th August 2021. So check out every bit of these details for what to anticipate.

Olympics 2021 events

The Olympics 2021 will be the biggest ever. More than 11,000 sportsmen and women will contest in 41 different sports. Three hundred thirty-nine events will take place within the stipulated Olympics 2021 dates. Some of the new events to anticipate include mixed team relays in track and field and swimming.

The Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony took place on 23rd July.

Olympics 2021 sports list

Five new sports will join the list of the sports that have been played at the Summer Olympic Games since 1896. They include,

Karate

Baseball/softball

Skateboarding

Surfing

Sport climbing

Tokyo Olympics 2021 timetable

The Tokyo Olympics 2021 schedule breaks into bits how the 339 events will occur within the Tokyo Olympics 2021 dates. The schedule will make it easier for you to check out your favourite sports. The timetable also highlights the other sports making up the 41 sports.

Archery

Archery games started on 23rd July, hours after the Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony time. Finals will be on Saturday, 24th July.

Artistic Gymnastics

Artistic Gymnastic games started on 23rd July with the men's competition. The women's competition started on 24th July. Finals for the men's competition will end on 26th July, while finals for the women's on 26th July.

The men's all-around final is scheduled for 28th July, while the women's final is on 27th July.

Badminton

Badminton games start on 24th July, and the men's final takes place on 31st July and 2nd August. Women's final takes place on 1st and 2nd August. Medals will be issued on 30th July.

Basketball

The Olympics 2021 basketball event will run between 25th July and 7th July. The men's final competition will occur on 6th August, while the women's final will tip off 24 hours later.

Baseball

Baseball officially returned to the Olympics on 21st July 2021 after being voted out in 2005. The games will run until 7th August 2021. Men's finals will happen on 7th August, while women's finals will be on 27th July.

Beach volleyball

Beach volleyball games will run between 24th July and 7th August. Men's finals will be on 7th August, while women's finals will happen on 6th August.

Boxing

Boxing games commenced on 24th July and will end on 8th August. Men's finals will run between 3rd and 8th August, while women's finals will occur on 3rd, 7th, and 8th August.

Canoe Slalom

Canoe Slalom games will commence on 2nd August and end on 7th August. Men's and women's finals will run on 3rd, 5th, and 7th August.

Canoe Sprint

Canoe Sprint games will run between 25th and 30th July. Women's finals will occur on 27th and 29th, while men's finals will take place between 26th and 30th July.

Cycling BMX

Cycling BMX games start on 29th July, and the final day of the competition will be on 30th July 2021.

Climbing

Climbing games will start on 3rd August and end on 6th August. Medals will be awarded on 5th and 6th August.

Cycling BMX Freestyle

The Cycling BMX Freestyle competition will begin on 31st June. Finals will be on 1st August.

Cycling Mountain Bike

Cycling Mountain Bike competitions will take place between 26th and 27th July. Men's final will be on 26th July, while women's final will be on 27th July.

Cycling Road

The Cycling Road competition will take place on 24th, 25th, and 28th July. Time trials will be on 28th August. Men's race finals will be on 24th July while women's race will be on 25th.

Cycling Track

Cycling Track will take place between 2nd and 8th August. Women's finals will take place on 5th and 8th, while men's will be on 3rd, 4th, 6th, and 8th August.

Diving

Diving starts on 25th July and ends on 7th August. Men's final will be on 7th August, while women's final will be on 27th July.

Equestrian

Equestrian games will run between 27th July and 7th August. Individual Freestyle dressage finals will be on 28th July, while Individual Final Jump will be on 2nd August, while Individual Show Jumping will be on 4th August.

Fencing

The fencing event commenced on 24th July.

Golf

The men's golf competition will run between 28th July and 1st August. The women's golf competition will start on 3rd and end on 7th August.

Handball

Men's final handball games will take place on 7th August. Women's finals will be on 8th August.

Hockey

Hockey games will start on 24th July and end on 6th August. Men's finals will take place on 5th August while women's finals will be on 6th August.

Judo

The event commenced on 24th July.

Modern Pentathlon

Modern Pentathlon starts on 5th August and ends on 7th August.

Karate

Karate will begin on 5th August.

Marathon Swimming

Marathon swimming starts on 4th August.

Paralympics

Paralympics started on 24th July and will end on 5th August.

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Rhythmic Gymnastics will start on 6th August and end on 7th August.

Rowing

Rowing will go on between 24th and 30th July. Men's finals will commence on 27th July.

Rugby

Rugby will start on 26th and end on 31st July. Men's finals will be on 28th July, while women's finals will be on 31st July.

Sailing

Sailing games start on 25th July and end on 4th August. Men's and women's finals will start on 31st July.

Shooting

Shooting began on 24th July and will continue until the final day apart from 28th July and 1st August. The last final will be on 2nd August.

Soccer

The Olympics 2021 football event started on 24th July. Women's final will start on 5th, while men's final will start on 7th August.

Swimming

Swimming competitions will run between 24th and 31st July. Finals will take place every day.

Synchronized Swimming

Synchronized swimming will start on 2nd August. Finals will be on 4th, 6th, and 7th August.

Surfing

Surfing games will start and end on 25th July.

Table Tennis

Table tennis started on 24th July 2021.

Tennis

Tennis games started on 23rd July and will end on 1st August. Finals will be between 30th July and 1st August.

Taekwondo

Taekwondo matches started on 24th July.

Track and field

Athletic events will commence on 30th July. Women's 100 metres will be on 31st July, while men's 100 metres will be on 1st August. Women's marathons will be on 6th August, while men's marathons will be on 7th August.

Trampoline Gymnastics

Trampoline Gymnastics will start on 30th July with the women's finals, while men's finals will be on 31st July.

Triathlon

Triathlon games will start on 25th July and end on 31st July. Women's finals will be on 26th July, and the last final will be on 31st July.

Volleyball

Volleyball games started on 24th July and will end on 8th August. Men's finals will be on 8th August, while women's finals will be on 8th August.

Waterpolo

Waterpolo events started on 24th July and will end on 8th August. Women's finals will be on 7th August, while men's finals will be on the 8th.

Weightlifting

Weightlifting competitions began on 24th July and will end on 4th August.

Wrestling

Wrestling matches will start on 1st August and end on 7th August.

How can I watch the Olympics?

If you wish to enjoy your favourite sport and watch the competitors battle for the medals, you could do so by tuning in to SuperSport on DStv. SuperSport Blitz will air daily updates between 7 pm and 8 pm. If you are a Showmax Pro subscriber, you could also catch the complete live stream experience. Alternatively, you could check out the SABC sports channel on SABC TV Channels, SABC radio stations, and online.

It is important to note that Tokyo is seven hours ahead of South Africa.

The details about the Tokyo Olympics 2021 enlighten you on what to expect during the event. The details about the Summer Olympics 2021 also highlight when and where to watch the games. Therefore, if you are a sports fanatic, you cannot miss out on the thrilling experience.

